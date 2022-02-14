Tonight on TV: Fantastic Beasts 2

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, February 14, 2022airs Fantastic Beasts 2 – The Crimes of Grindelwald on Sky Family in early evening at 21:00.

Fantastic Beasts 2 – The Crimes of Grindelwald, on TV tonight: the plot and the cast

Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the sequel to the successful spinoff set decades before Harry Potter. A few months after the events that rocked New York City, a host of loyal followers gathers around the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The wizard has escaped from prison with the intent of raising his fellowmen against the despicable Muggle creatures. Back home, the young Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), the magizoologist doesn’t have time to say “hufflepuff” that an old acquaintance of the Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry enlists him in the ranks of the good guys. They are busy keeping the secret of the wizarding world. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) may be the only one able to stop what he once considered his best friend. To do this, he’ll need the help of the wizard who fought Grindelwald in the past and his ramshackle team. Clumsy Tina (Katherine Waterston) and sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) aren’t the only ones accompanying Newt to magical Paris. Without a wand but full of good intentions. Funny baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) returns to complete the quartet the only No-Mag on the team. New characters and twists intervene to enliven the second adventure in the magical universe of the twenties. It begins with the unfortunate Credence (Ezra Miller), whose unknown fate will finally be revealed.

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Jude Law

