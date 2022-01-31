Tonight on TV: Free release on Twentyseven

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 31, 2022airs Free exit on Twentyseven in early evening at 21:10.

Free release, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

Rick (Owen Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis) are two inseparable forties. They are married to two very friendly women: Maggie (Jenna Fischer) and Grace (Christina Applegate). Both, however, are tremendously dissatisfied with their sex life within marriage. Nostalgic for past times and the entrancing adventures they experienced when they were still young and free, the two weigh down the family atmosphere with their frustration. Maggie and Grace, tired of their infantile husbands’ impatience, make an unusual decision, hoping to end their indecent obsession with women and sex. They allow Rick and Fred to spend a week single.

The two friends also decide to leave the scene by reaching Maggie’s parents’ house on Cape Cod. With no wives and children nearby, the two men are preparing to live their tempting week of absolute freedom, wandering around clubs in search of fulfilling adventures. . During one of their outings, Rick meets a girl named Leigh for whom he immediately feels a strong attraction. But this triggers the jealousy of Brent, the girl’s colleague, secretly in love with her. During a party attended by only Rick, because Fred is busy with another woman, Leigh seduces the man, but the latter, faithful to her wife, gives up having sex with her. Meanwhile Brent, increasingly angry with Rick for stealing the attention of the woman he is infatuated with, does everything to take revenge on the married man, even involving Fred in his punishing mission. But a phone call will bring the two old friends back to life as usual.

Cast: Owen Wilson, Alexandra Daddario, Alyssa Milano, Christina Applegate, Jenna Fischer, Jason Sudeikis, Richard Jenkins, Vanessa Angel, Stephen Merchant, Tyler Hoechlin, Nicky Whelan

