Tonight on TV: Gangster Squad on Iris

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 17, 2022, airs Gangster Squad on Iris in early evening at 21.00.

Gangster Squad, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

The story takes place in Los Angeles in 1949. Mafia gangster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) has become the most powerful boss in California thanks to illicit gains from guns, drugs, prostitution and gambling. Cohen, who has made corruption and violence the foundation of his criminal empire, plans to extend his control over the Chicago and New York underworld as well. Bill Parker, the head of the LAPD, decides to form a secret team whose mission will be to destroy Cohen and his organization. At the head of the Parker team he appoints a trusted person that is Sergeant John O’Mara, who had distinguished himself in some special operations during the Second World War. Thanks to the advice of his wife Connie, O’Mara assembles a team of incorruptible and unorthodox cops.

One day Wooters meets Grace Faraday, Cohen’s girlfriend. Between the two it is immediately attraction and in a short time Wooters and Grace begin a secret love story. After saving O’Mara’s team from Cohen’s men during a raid on an illegal gangster casino, Wooters decides to join the team. Thanks to wiretapping at Cohen’s home, O’Mara and his team land several hits in the heart of the boss’s criminal organization and attract media attention, earning them the nickname “Gangster Squad”. At this point Cohen thinks that someone has betrayed him and begins to suspect anyone close to him, including Grace.

Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Michael PeÑa, Robert Patrick, Josh Pence, Ambyr Childers

Trailer

here is the trailer from Gangster Squad