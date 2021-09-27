Tonight on TV is Keanu Reeves in The Scent of Wild Must

Italy plays tonight. Probably half the people are in front of the TV for the European Championships 2021. But those who really don’t want to know about football on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15 pm a film not to be missed is on the air. To be reviewed, if you have already seen it. The scent of wild must (1995). In short, there is on TV tonight Keanu Reeves in one of his most romantic films. Which, however, hides more than a secret.

The plot of The scent of wild must

Paul is a former soldier who comes home to his married wife on impulse the day before boarding. She, however, is not what he believed. He leaves her, therefore, to devote himself to his work as a representative. On the way he meets a girl of Mexican descent who is returning to her family in Napa Valley for the harvest. When she confesses that she is pregnant and has been abandoned by her boyfriend, he offers to help her. He then arrives at the Las Nubes estate to meet the Aragona family. He will discover a world that will change him forever.



The cast: from Keanu Reeves to Giancarlo Giannini

The protagonist of The scent of wild must is the then 30 year old Keanu Reeves. Fresh from the successes of Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994). The film was built around him and it shows. Also because, in his first attempt as a full-fledged romantic protagonist, Keanu is not always at ease. But this part certainly helped create his character. Why come on, wouldn’t the real Keanu do the same thing if he met a Victoria on the train?

The Italian-Spanish Aitana Sánchez-Gijón it’s Victoria. Daughter of Alberto – an always perfect Giancarlo Giannini. And don Pedro’s nephew, played by Anthony Quinn in one of his latest films. The cast also includes the newcomer Freddy Rodríguez, which later became famous thanks to TV series such as Six feet under And Bull. AND Debra Messing, the future Grace of Will & Grace, in its debut.

Debra Messing’s harassment allegations

And Debra Messing years later will tell the nightmare lived on that set. Accusing the director Alfonso Arau of harassment. The actress revealed in 2017 that there should be no nude scenes in the film. But, the day she was due to shoot the love scene with Keanu Reeves, the director told her to undress. “Your job is to get naked and say the lines. That’s all. You should be grateful to have this part, ”Arau would tell her. Who, once Debra was in bed, “lifts the sheet, examines my naked body, then drops the sheet over me like a used Kleenex. He leaves without a word, ”explained the protagonist of Will & Grace. “The whole thing was a power game, a game. And the goal was to humiliate me, strip me of my power and make me feel its dominion over me ».

The curiosities of The scent of wild must

The Italian title is much more poetic than the original A walk in the clouds. Which, however, is very close to that of the film from which it all started. Because The scent of the wild monster is the remake of one of the most beautiful Italian films of the last century: Four steps in the clouds. 1942 film directed by Alessandro Blasetti with the screenplay by Cesare Zavattini. And which has a superb protagonist Gino Cervi. Unfortunately the film is not readily available, but if you happen to, watch it.

The scent of wild must was shot almost entirely in Napa Valley, the land of Californian wine, among real vineyards. The screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen he is himself a winemaker. And when it came to creating the twist in the film, he drew inspiration from his experience in Sonoma Valley, another California place renowned for wine.

The film split the critics. Among those who consider it a beautiful fresco. And who a has the same judgment as Fantozzi gives to the Battleship Potemkin. You choose which side to take.

WATCH HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF THE FILM AND ITS PROTAGONISTS

