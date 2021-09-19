Tonight on TV is Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey jr.

May 22 is Sherlock Holmes Day. The day when the most famous detective of all time is celebrated around the world. The first … The party starts today with Sherlock Holmes by Guy Ritchie, the must-see movie tonight on TV. On Premium Cinema 1 (channel 313 HD), at 9.15pm.

The film starring Robert Downey jr and Jude Law in the costumes / wit / intuition of the detective and his trusted assistant Dr Watson. The first of the saga, released in cinemas in 2009 and directed by the director ex-husband of Madonna. Proceeds: 525 million dollars worldwide, a triumph. After the second film (Play of shadows, 2011), for years there has been talk of a third episode …

Why celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day?

The detective born from the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is the only one to deserve the honor of a day of his own. A World Day in his honor. One of the reasons we are reminded of by Cambridge Assessment English, the certification body of the English language in our country.

Because right from the world of Sherlock Holmes and from the mind of its creator come 8 English words that have now entered the Italian dictionary daily. Detective, flashback, badge, cold case, villain, puzzle, trivial. Not to mention Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London police, which was the English writer to make known to the world.

Why is Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downy jr the movie to see on tv tonight?

It must be admitted. It is one of the most beautiful, interesting and fun cinematic transpositions of the character created by sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It airs tonight on TV Sherlock Holmes, the film directed by Guy Ritchie with Robert Downey jr And Jude Law in the role of the legendary detective and his handsome loyal respectively, dr. Watson. The appointment is for 9.15 pm, on Premium Cinema 1. One of the more than 200 films and TV productions in which the London detective appeared. You can find the best in our gallery above.

Sherlock Holmes: the plot

London, 1890. Sherlock Holmes and Watson bring even Blackwood to justice (Mark Strong). Who, before being hanged, vows to return from beyond. When his grave is found uncovered, the city panics. Who is plotting in the shadows? And what does Irene Adler (Rachel McAdams) have to do with this shady guy? Only the mythical detective can find the only logical and rational explanation.

The protagonists: Robert Downey jr. and Jude Law

Guy Ritchie didn’t want Robert Downey jr for this movie: she thought him too old. But a chat was enough to make him change his mind. And, indeed, the American actor is perfect. Enough to win a Golden Globe for this interpretation of his.

The alchemy between the protagonist and Jude Law is what got the English actor the part. The production, in fact, focused on Russell Crowe. Incredible, right?

The rest of the cast and the curiosities about the film

Complete the cast Rachel McAdams, the only hint of color in a film with smoky settings. The part of Irene was offered to Sienna Miller. But Jude Law had just cheated on her with his children’s nanny …

Throughout Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s production, Irene Adler’s character appears only once. But since then, everyone who has revisited Sherlock Holmes has given her a lot of space. In conclusion she is the only woman to have left an impression on the detective’s bright mind!

Quick and witty (almost action), this Sherlock Holmes looks a lot like his literary alter ego. And, like him, he never utters the famous phrase “Elementary, Watson”. It was the director who didn’t want to hear it.

Like did not want Downey jr. wore the famous hat with ears. Better one made of felt, which the actor has personally chosen.

Sherlock Holmes and its sequels

Sherlock Holmes was hugely successful. So much so that, two years later, the trio is reformed for the highly anticipated sequel. In 2011, in fact, it comes out Shadow play.

Since then there has always been talk of a new understanding of these new adventures of the English investigator. And, indeed, Sherlock Holmes 3 (but with the Dexter Fletcher of Rocketman director) was in the works.

Filming was due to start this year. But the pandemic has ruined all plans. And there is no certain date for the start of production yet.

A universe like that of Marvel

But it will be done, say the protagonists. So much so that Robert Downey jr, together with his producer wife, wants to create a multimedia universe of Sherlock Holmes. In the wake of Marvel’s superheroes, so to speak. A huge project, involving television products and spin-offs dedicated to secondary characters from Conan Doyle’s books.

After all, the very good and damned Robert Downey jr, for the younger generations, is Iron Man…

