Tonight on TV is The Equalizer: the TV series about the executioner in New York

First there was a cult TV show from the 80s. Then it was Denzel Washington’s turn, twice in the cinema. Now, the new TV series arrives from the United States. That overturns the schemes and dives into today’s society. Tonight on TV comes The Equalizer, 10 episodes not to be missed on Friday evening at 9.15 pm on Sky Investigation. Protagonists, an unprecedented one Queen Latifah, supported by Mr. Big himself, that is Chris Noth.

The plot of The Equalizer

Robyn McCall is a single, divorced woman struggling with the teenage dilemmas of her rebellious daughter Delilah. This is what everyone sees. Because, in reality, Robyn hides a secret life. That of a former operative of an organization close to the CIA known as The Company, hired by the federal government to take care of operations that are not exactly clean, beyond the boundaries of legality. But the desire to fight for the innocent gives Robyn the strength to get back in the game. And to defend those who cannot defend themselves either alone or with the help of the law. Thus becomes a executioner. With the task of balancing the accounts of those who are unjustly accused. All this selflessness, however, is also how Robyn will also try to help herself. Will he be able to silence the sense of guilt for what he did in the past?

From the cult series of the 80s to Denzel Washington

The Equalizer is the reboot, that is, the remake, of a cult series from the 80s, A executioner in New York. Then the protagonist was Robert McCall, played by Edward Woodward. A private detective dealing with those uncomfortable cases that the authorities did not want to approach. Duration 4 seasons between 1985 and 1989, the series is a small cult. So much so that in 2014 the director Antoine Fuqua wanted Denzel Washington to bring Robert McCall to the big screen. The Equalizer it was a box office success. And a sequel was also made – same director, same protagonist: The Equalizer 2 (2018).

Loading... Advertisements

Characters and protagonists of The Equalizer

As we said, the protagonist of the series is Queen Latifah. But next to her there is a large cast. Captained by Chris Noth. The actor entered the collective imagination thanks to the role of Mr. Big in Sex and the city and in the sequel And just like that, currently in progress. Noth is William Bishop, a former CIA director and longtime friend of Robyn, now at the helm of his private security firm. He acts as an intermediary between her and the CIA, making sure that the latter doesn’t get in the way of the former too much.

The other two fixed points of The Equalizer I’m Adam Goldberg And Liza Lapira. The former plays Harry Keshegian, a hacker who faked his own death with Robyn’s help and is now on his side. The second is his wife Melody Bayani. That is a former Air Force sniper, now the owner of a bar that actually serves as a base for some operations… collateral. She has been friends with Robyn for many years: the two met when they were both operational in the field.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF THE NEW SERIES

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION