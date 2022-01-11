Tonight on TV January 12, 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky, what to see

On Raitre the news with the program Who has seen it? conducted by Federica Sciarelli. On Canale 5, football evening with the Super Cup: Inter-Juventus.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 12 January 2022. Up Raidue the program conducted by Maximilian Ossini, Kalipè – At a walking pace. On La7, returns the news with It is not The Arena, led by Massimo Giletti.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 12 January 2022, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, Kalipè – At a walking pace. This time it’s the song “No fear” from Ligabue to give the title to the episode. Massimiliano Ossini hosts Giusy Versace, which tells of the accident that changed her life. Then the conductor flies to Hawaii and then tries his hand at the ladder of the Matterhorn, at over 4600 meters high.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? First appointment of 2022 with the program of Federica Sciarelli. It is always possible to contact the editorial staff on the Facebook page, on Instagram, Twitter WhatsApp: 3453131987. Furthermore, the e-mail address is always active: 8262@rai.it. The phone, on the other hand, is 06.8262.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the musical program Beatrice Rana in concert. Solo concert of the pianist Beatrice Rana in the Roman Oratory of the Gonfalone. Performs: Suite n. 2 in C min. BWV 813 of Johann Sebastian Bach, the Etudes n. 1,2 and 5 of Claude Debussy; 4 jokes of Frédéric Chopin.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. In studio 7 of the Mediaset production center in Cologno Monzese, Giuseppe Brindisi awaits the fans of its in-depth analysis with a lineup full of services and interviews dedicated to current events that are monopolizing general attention, starting with the situation of the Covid epidemic.

On Channel 5, at 21.00, Football – Super Cup: Inter-Juventus. The Meazza stadium in Milan hosts the 34th edition of the trophy that pits the Italian champions, the Nerazzurri of Simone Inzaghi, and the holders of the Coppa Italia, won in 2021 by the bianconeri. In case of a tie after 90 minutes, no extra time will be played but penalties will be taken immediately.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. Fresh from last week’s special on the mafia, Massimo Giletti he returns to the helm of his program and with his usual determination he faces the hottest situations of current affairs with his guests, starting with the pandemic.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels. The episodes of the 4th season, aired on Sky from May to July 2021. Bruno Barbieri today he has to choose the best hotel in Venice. They vie for recognition Barbarigo Palace, Savoia & Jolanda, Ca ‘dei Conti And Carnival Palace.

On Nine, at 9.15 pm, the talent Wild Teens – Budding Peasants. Twelve adolescents between 14 and 17 years continue the country life, without cell phones or comforts, working on the farm. Between them Aurora, 17, tiktoker with 2.5 million followers.

The films tonight Wednesday 12 January 2022

On Raiuno, at 21.20, the comedy film of 2015, by Paolo Genovese, Have you ever been to the moon?, with Raoul Bova. Guia (Liz Solari), a brilliant Italian-Spanish journalist who works for an international fashion magazine, lives between Milan and Paris. On the death of his father, he returns to his native town in Puglia, where the old family farm is located. Here he runs into Renzo (Raoul Bova), a charming and gruff farmer.

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2020 thriller film, by Kyle Rankin, Run Hide Fight – Under Siege, with Isabel May, Thomas Jane. A group of armed students raid a high school, shooting anyone. Zoe, thanks to the survival techniques that her father taught her, manages to escape. But then.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2019, by Stefano Cipani, My brother chases the dinosaurs, with Lorenzo Sisto, Francesco Gheghi. Davide and Katia already have three children, Chiara, Alice and Jack, when Gio arrives, suffering from Down syndrome. In Jack’s eyes, Gio looks like a superhero, but as time goes by …

On Italy 1, at 9.30 pm, the fantastic film of 2012, by Rupert Sanders, Snow White and the Hunter, with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth. After the king’s death, his daughter, Princess Snow White (Kristen Stewart), is segregated for years in a tower by her stepmother Ravenna (Charlize Theron). When the girl manages to escape, the queen, envious of her stepdaughter’s beauty, orders the hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) to kill her.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2015 action film, by Jaume Collet-Serra, Run all night – Una night to survive, with Liam Neeson. Killer Jimmy Conlon discovers that his son witnessed a murder committed by boss Shawn Maguire. Now Jimmy has to decide which side to take.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1997 science fiction film, by Steven Spielberg, The Lost World – Jurassic Park, with Julianne Moore. John Hammond, creator of the Jurassik Park dinosaurs, wants to save the animals from the clutches of their greedy grandson. Paleontologist Sarah and her boyfriend Ian help him.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 12 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Riccardo Milani, Like a cat in ring road – Return to Coccia di Morte, with Antonio Albanese, Paola Cortellesi. Monica ends up in jail because of the twins. Giovanni pulls her out, but on one condition: she has to perform special services in a community.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the drama of 2009, by Jim Sheridan, Brothers, with Jake Gyllenhaal. Sam is a valiant soldier and an excellent family man. His brother Tommy, on the other hand, is a drifter. When the former is reported missing in the war, Tommy takes care of his sister-in-law, but …

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2011 science fiction film, by Andrew Niccol, In time, with Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. In a disturbing future, normal life lasts only 26 years. To get more time you have to pay: Will tries to do it with the help of Sylvia, a charming heiress.