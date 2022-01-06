Tonight on TV, January 6: Soliti Ignoti and The worst Christmas of my life

What’s on the TV tonight? Soliti Ignoti and The worst Christmas of my life

What’s on television tonight, January 6, 2022? On Rai1 he thinks about it Amadeus to keep the viewers company with a new special episode of Soliti Ignoti – The return. The game will take place with the presence of many personalities from the world of entertainment and there will be the extraction of the winning tickets of the Italy lottery. Instead on Channel 5, according to the schedule provided by Tv Smiles and Songs, the comedy with Fabio De Luigi is scheduled to be broadcast Worst Christmas of my life.

TV programs, tonight January 6: Soliti Ignoti, The worst Christmas of my life, The Greatest Showman, Alita, Harry Potter

And if, on the other hand, viewers did not want to follow an episode of Soliti Ignoti – The Return (with Amadeus) And Worst Christmas of my life? here are the TV programs broadcast tonight (January 6) on other channels: up Rai2 the musical is planned The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman while on Rai3 the film Alita – Angel of battle. Space for action movies with Unstoppable – Out of control on Rete4. Finally on Italy 1 yet another revival of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

What’s on TV tonight? All other Epiphany programs (January 6)

What will be on the television tonight? January 6 (Epiphany) here is what is planned in the schedule on the other channels: up La7 the film is expected Ben Hur while on Tv8 the comedy 4 hands wedding. Finally on the canal Nine it will be Living witch Michael Jackson.