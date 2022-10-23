Tonight on TV: Jennifer Lopez in her best role – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu play strippers ripping off their wealthy clients.

In 2016, a film adaptation based on the article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, published in New York Magazine, is announced. This article tells the true story of a group of New York City strippers who scammed several Wall Street clients. Quickly, Jennifer Lopez joined the project as an actress and producer. At the same time, Lorene Scafaria is hired to write the screenplay. The latter is also fighting for the position of director against Martin Scorsese and Adam McKay.

Entitled Queens, the film was released in 2019. If it shows a universe already widely represented in cinema and television, this time it adopts the point of view of striptease dancers. Like the original article, the feature film highlights female characters seeking to support themselves, affected by economic upheaval and constantly confronted with prejudices about their profession.

Jennifer Lopez, who had failed her audition for the role of the heroine of Showgirls in 1996, thus takes her revenge. The star finally abandons the genre of romantic comedy for a sensual and fierce film that gives pride of place to female solidarity. Upon its release, Queens received a mostly positive reception, particularly regarding the performance of Jennifer Lopez, considered the best of her career by many critics. Along with her SAG Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress, she is also nominated for the Repentant Award at the Razzie Awards.

Queens by Lorene Scafaria with Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TF1 Séries Films at 9 p.m.