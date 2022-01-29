Tonight on TV: John Q on Iris

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 29, 2022, airs John Q on Iris in early evening at 21:00.

John Q, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

John Q, directed by Nick Cassavetes, follows the story of John Quincy Archibald (Denzel Washington), a simple factory worker. The man lives in Chicago with his family, consisting of his wife Denise (Kimberly Elise) and son Mike (Daniel E. Smith). The Archibalds are going through a difficult financial period due to the economic crisis. Despite this, they continue to live peacefully. Everything goes normally, until one day little Mike falls ill during a baseball game. Rushed to the hospital, Dr. Turner (James Woods) informs parents that the child has severe heart failure and the only way to save him is to have a heart transplant. Unfortunately, John’s health insurance cannot cover the cost of the surgery, and attempts to put together the required sum – over $ 250,000 in cash – are completely in vain. Just as Mike is about to be discharged, thus condemning the boy to a certain death, the desperate John attempts one last extreme gesture: armed with a gun, he takes doctors and patients from the emergency room hostage, until his son is given a new heart. .

Cast: Denzel Washington, Kimberly Elise, Anne Heche, James Woods

