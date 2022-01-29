Tonight on tv: Loose dogs on Tv8

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 29, 2022airs Loose dogs on Tv8 in early evening at 21:30.

Loose dogs, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

Loose Dogs is a film directed by Baltasar Kormákur. During their last year on duty, DEA Agent Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and US Navy Officer Marcus Stigman (Mark Wahlberg) worked undercover. All this to infiltrate a powerful ring of drug traffickers. Despite both being on the side of the law, they continue to view each other with suspicion and little confidence. Unfortunately for them, the only way to survive is to team up. They failed a delicate mission which involved infiltrating a Mexican drug cartel. Thus the two agents are abandoned by their bosses, who even deny their existence. Trench and Stigman are then chased by the authorities – to lock them in prison – and by the boss Papi Greco (Edward James Olmos), who instead wants them underground. Wedged in a bloodthirsty web of rivalry and corruption, the agents are hunted and threatened from all sides, but the criminal skills they have developed during the cover-up work will prove useful in trying to save themselves.

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Paula Patton, Bill Paxton, James Marsden, Fred Ward, Edward James Olmos, Robert John Burke, Patrick Fischler, Tenaj L. Jackson, Evie Thompson, Lucky Johnson

