Tonight on TV Monday 13 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the fiction Blanca with Maria Chiara Giannetta. On Rete 4, news with Quarta Repubblica, a program conducted by Nicola Porro

Tonight on TV on Monday 13 December 2021. Raidue broadcast the reality show The college. On Tv8 the adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark with Harrison Ford.

Tonight on TV Monday 13 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Blanca. Title of tonight’s episode: “Deep blue“. Blanca (Maria Chiara Giannetta) and Liguori (Giuseppe Zeno) investigate a trafficking in Nazi artifacts allegedly headed by Lorenzo, a former drug dealer who now runs his girlfriend’s family diving center. Meanwhile, Blanca tries to understand what she feels about Liguori, who is increasingly distant, and Nanni.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the reality show The college. For the last week of programming, the reality show doubles and airs tonight and tomorrow. The boys are preparing to leave the Regina Margherita boarding school in Anagni and the 1970s. Among the most popular teachers there is Andrea Maggi, who this year also stood out for his skills as a footballer.

On Raitre, current events with Report. The investigation program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci it also continues during the holidays. The transmission continues, among other things, to follow the new trial on the massacre of the Bologna station which took place on August 2, 1980 and tells the evolution of organized crime after the massacres of the early 90s.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Charade – The circle of words. “The other ‘900: Beppe Fenoglio“. A monograph dedicated to the writer Beppe Fenoglio (1922-1963) made for the series “The other ‘900“. His daughter remembers him Margherita Pizza and the writer Gabriele Pedullà.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time, Sky Cinema Uno programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. Contrary to what was previously announced, the journalistic study conceived and conducted by Nicola Porro also airs this week and next. Fans of the journalist can thus take the opportunity to listen to him while addressing the hottest topics of the week with his guests.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Alfonso Signorini kicks off the first of two appointments of the week with the celebrity version of reality. Interest in the events of the Cinecittà company has increased in recent weeks, also thanks to the numerous new entries, to the point that the share has reached almost 22%.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. Let’s review the reruns of the program Francis Panella who, in this last season, travels around Europe in search of the restaurant worthy of deserving the title of “Little Big Italy“. Today we review the episode set in Madrid.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Brothers John And Lonnie they are completely different, but they share a difficult situation caused by their weight. Now they both need to lose a lot of pounds if they are to attempt to save their respective relationships.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fiction Cops 2 – A gang of cops. Title of tonight’s episode: “The hand of the dead“, With Claudio Bisio. Commissioner Cinardi’s ramshackle team is continuing to investigate cases that prove to be thorny. Catia, a charming but inexperienced magistrate, tries to give him a hand.

The films tonight on Monday 13 December 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1968 western film, by Giuseppe Colizzi, The four of the Ave Maria, with Terence Hill. A bandit scams two gunslingers who immediately set out on his trail. He is caught, but then all together decide to put aside their grudges to devote themselves to a new business.

On Tv8, at 9.30pm, the 1981 adventure film, by Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark, with Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. The archaeologist Indiana Jones is commissioned by the American government to find the Ark of the Covenant, which gives extraordinary powers to its owner. But he’s not the only one who wants it.

On Iris, at 21.00, the detective film of 2006, by Michael Mann, Miami Vice, with Jamie Foxx, Colin Farrell. Film version of the famous TV serial of the 80s. Detectives Crockett and Tubbs are grappling with a criminal organization headed by a dark lady.

Movies on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film, by Woody Allen, Rifkin’s Festival, with Wallace Shawn. Sue and Mort travel to Spain for the Sebastian Film Festival. There the woman, seduced by the seventh art, embarks on a relationship with the fascinating filmmaker Philippe.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2014, by Dan Gilroy, The jackal – Night-Crawler, with Jake Gyllenhaal. Lou discovers he can make money filming gory scenes to sell to television networks. With the help of Nina and young Rick, Lou becomes ruthless.