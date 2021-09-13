Tonight on TV, Monday 13 September on Rai 2 «John Wick 3

Tonight on TV, Monday 13 September, will air on Rai 2 at 21:20 the movie “John Wick 3 – Parabellum“ of the 2019. Third feature film directed by the American director Chad Stahelski. Among the protagonists Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves And Ian McShane.

The plot

The plot of the film revolves around John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, on the run due to the bounty on his head which reached 14 million dollars and after breaking a fundamental rule in his ‘professional world’: he killed someone in the interior of the Continental Hotel. After murdering a member of the Great Table, the one who ordered his elimination, John should have been immediately executed but a manager of the Continental, Winston, granted him a grace period of one hour before being excommunicated to try to survive. through the dangerous streets of New York to a horde of lethal killers, coming from all over and ready to do anything to get their hands on the bounty. John Wick will have to try to stay alive, fighting and killing, as he tries to get out of New York City.

Curiosity

In the first weekend of programming, the film ranked first both in the US box office, grossing 57 million dollars, and in the Italian box office, grossing 1.5 million euros. The film grossed nearly $ 322 million in total.

On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 90% of positive reviews with an average rating of 7.47 out of 10, out of a total of 307 reviews. Grant Hermanns, critic of ComingSoon.net, placed the film in eighth place among the best of 2019.

