Tonight on TV, Monday 20 September on Rai 2 «Jumanji

Tonight on TV, Monday 20 September, will air on Rai 2 at 21:20 the movie “Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle“ of the 2017. Fourth feature film directed by the US director Jake Kasdan. Among the protagonists Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson And Jack Black:

The plot

In the all-new adventure with Jumanji, four punished high school kids discover an old video game console in the school’s basement. Attracted by the game’s jungle setting, they decide to start a game. What they discover once they press the start button is that the game has sucked them into itself and moreover with the adult guise of the selected avatars. It’s not about a game, it’s about surviving. To beat the game and return to the real world, the four will have to face the most dangerous adventure of their lives, find out what Alan Parrish left behind twenty years ago and change the way they think about themselves, otherwise they will get stuck in the game for always, destined to be interpreted by others without pause.

Curiosity

Twenty-two years after Joe Johnston’s film, Jake Kasdan brings to the big screen the adventure-fantasy a bit of a sequel to a reboot of the 1995 film, based in turn on the homonymous 1981 story written by Chris Van Allsburg. In July 2012, the first rumors began to circulate about a modern remake of Jumanji. In August 2015, Sony Pictures officially announced the release of the film for December 25, 2016. The date was later moved to December 22, 2017. The film’s budget was $ 90 million.

