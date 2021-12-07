Tonight on TV Monday 6 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the fiction Blanca with Maria Chiara Giannetta. On Rete 4 the news with Quarta Repubblica, insights by Nicola Porro

Tonight on TV Monday 6 December 2021. Up Raitre current events with Report conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. On Nine the reality show Little Big Italy conducted by Francesco Panella.

Tonight on TV Monday 6 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Blanca. Title of tonight’s episode: “I dance alone“. Blanca (Maria Chiara Giannetta) tries to convince himself that he feels nothing for Liguori (Giuseppe Zeno), because he learned of his relationship with the journalist Marinella. When her son goes missing, everyone thinks of a voluntary removal, but Blanca discovers that the baby has been kidnapped.

On Raidue, at 9.20 pm, the documentary The monster of Florence – That silence that is not silent. Lies and truth. We return to talk about the crimes of the monster of Florence, a series of seven double murders that took place between 1974 and 1985 in the Tuscan province, an event that terrified and upset our country. For the crimes he was sentenced in the first degree to life imprisonment, and then acquitted, Pietro Pacciani (1925-1998).

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. Siegfried Ranucci returns to deal with the Covid emergency by focusing on how the school has dealt with the pandemic. We will discover, among other things, where the special benches that have not been used have ended up because they do not comply with fire regulations. Tonight there is also talk of banks and football.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Charade – The circle of words. The life of Attilio Bertolucci born in Parma in 1911, told through the memories of scholars and friends and an interview given by the poet years ago. The film made by his son closes the evening Bernard.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time, Sky programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. The topical issues that monopolize the interest of public opinion are, like every Monday evening, the protagonists of the in-depth study by Nicola Porro, the last episode of which is on the air tonight before the Christmas break. There is talk of the Super Green Pass but also of the latest political news.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. What other surprises does he have in store tonight Alfonso Signorini for the tenants of the House, always at the center of controversy and discussions? Surely also this week we will see new entries in the Cinecittà House. The Monday episode will continue unabated until March 14 next year.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. The 4th season of the reality show continues. Francesco Panella he arrives in Belgium, in Brussels, to meet 3 Italians who live there, competitors of the challenge that lead him to eat in the restaurant where they find the taste of home.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Robert he came to weigh nearly 400 kilos. He spends his days in bed and lives in a house that looks a lot like a hospital. She also has lymphedema (an abnormality of the lymphatic system) on both sides. Will he be able to get back on his feet?

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fiction Cops 2 – A gang of cops. “A saint’s shin“1st part with Claudio Bisio. After Anaconda’s arrest, Commissioner Cinardi thinks he has achieved tranquility. But soon the team will have to investigate the assassination of the Viscount and the theft of a precious relic.

The films tonight on Monday 6 December 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the horror film of 2017, by Sergio G. Sànchez, Marrowbone – Sinister secrets, with Anya Taylor-Joy. Allie, with her brothers and mother, moves to Marrowbone. After the woman’s death, for fear of being separated, the boys decide to bury her in the garden and keep it a secret.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1981 western film, by Michele Lupo, Watch out for the pen, with Bud Spencer, Amidou. An adventurer arrives by chance in the town of Yucca City, terrified by a gang of ruthless criminals. Mistaken for a doctor, he decides to settle on the spot.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fantastic film of 2019, by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Tom Holland. Peter is enjoying his vacation in Europe when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room. The man asks him to work with him to stop the evil Mysterio.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2008, by Rob Cohen, The mummy – the grave of the Dragon Emperor, with Brendan Fraser. Awakened from eternal sleep, a cruel Chinese emperor threatens humanity. Adventurer Rick and his wife Emily try to stop him.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Stephen Hopkins, Race – The color of the victory, with Stephan James. 1930s. The true story of Jesse Owens, an African American who became an athletics champion, winning four gold medals at the controversial 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

Tonight on TV on Monday 6 December, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 animated film, by Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn, Trolls. Some Trolls, the happiest beings in the world, are kidnapped by the Bergen, who want to eat them thinking so they are happy. Princess Poppy and the brave Branch will do everything to save them.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2013 thriller film, by Adam Wingard, You’re Next, with Sharni Vinson, Barbara Crampton. Mr and Mrs Davisons celebrate their anniversary with their family. But, during dinner, a gang of masked assassins storm the house. Young Erin tries to stop them.