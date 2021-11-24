Tonight on TV. movies today November 24

Get ready, because tonight you can enjoy a lot of good cinema on TV. It starts with a prestigious first free-to-air TV or Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic dedicated to Freddie Mercury, who passed away thirty years ago. To interpret it an amazing Rami Malek. The film won four Oscars.

Always talking about Academy Awards: The Millionaire is revived with Dev Patel, winner of eight statuettes.

And again: action thanks to the film Wanted-Choose your destiny with Angelina Jolie, but also make way for the kleenex with Nemiche per la pelle which sees Margherita Buy and Claudia Gerini together.

And it doesn’t end here …

The titles not to be missed

Bohemian Rhapsody – Rai 1, at 21.25

Director: Bryan Singer

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello

Year: 2018

Plot: The story of the legendary Freddie Mercury (who passed away in 1991), from the birth of Queen to the consecration on the stage of Live Aid, passing through a series of ups and downs, of successes and excesses, of quarrels and reconciliation with his companions.

Enemies for the skin – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Luca Lucini

Cast: Margherita Buy, Claudia Gerini, Giampaolo Morelli, Paolo Calabresi, Gigio Morra, Lucia Ragni, Andrea Bosca, Shi Yang Shi, Pia Engleberth, Jasper Cabal

Year: 2016

Plot: Lucia and Fabiola are two very different women: the first is a sweet and insecure animal psychologist, while the second works as a real estate agent and is a woman apparently cold and determined. They only have in common the love for Paolo, with whom Lucia was married 12 years and Fabiola 8. His death leads them to meet again and to clash with reality: the man had in fact a son, a Chinese child, who now it is their responsibility. And thanks to him the two enemies will become friends.

The Millionaire – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Mia Drake, Imran Hasnee, Anil Kapoor, Irfan Khan, Madhur Mittal, Shruti Seth, Anand Tiwari

Year: 2008

Plot: Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old Muslim raised in the slums of Mumbai, who (to win the girl he is in love with) decides to participate as a contestant in the Indian version of the TV quiz Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In the TV studio, the tension is high and it is inevitable to think about all the way that has led him there.

Wanted-Choose your destiny – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, James McAvoy, Terence Stamp, Thomas Kretschmann, Kristen Hager, Marc Warren, Common, David O’Hara, Konstantin Khabensky

Year: 2008

Plot: A band of assassins keeps the balance in the world by killing evildoers, whose names are indicated by a magical frame. But one of them

apparently rebels for no reason and begins to kill others. The leader of the organization then tries to trickery into recruiting the killer’s son, who has the same super killer abilities.

The other proposals

Wolverine-The Immortal – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Famke Janssen, Will Yun Lee, Rila Fukushima, Tao Okamoto, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Hal Yamanouchi, Brian Tee, James Fraser, Luke Webb

Year: 2013

World invasion – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Michelle Rodriguez, Cory Hardrict, Bridget Moynahan, Aaron Eckhart, Lucas Till, Joey King, Michael Pena, Claudia Wells, Noel Fisher, Jim Parrack

Year: 2011

Into the Sun – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Christopher Morrison

Cast: Steven Seagal, Matthew Davis, Takao Osawa, Eddie George, William Atherton

Year: 2005

Soap and water – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Carlo Verdone

Cast: Natasha Hovey, Carlo Verdone, Elena “Lella” Fabrizi, Florinda Bolkan, Christian De Sica, Fabrizio Bracconeri and Michele Mirabella

Year: 1983

The recovery of nerds – La5, at 21.10

Director: Laura Terruso

Cast: Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Lauren Lapkus, Isabelle Fuhrman

Year: 2018

Asteroid-Final Impact – Cielo, 9.15 pm

Director: Jason Bourque

Cast: Mark Lutz, Anna Van Hooft, Emilie Ullerup, Joshua Ballard

Year: 2018

Awakenings – La7d, 9.30 pm

Director: Penny Marshall

Cast: Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, John Heard, Julie Kavner, Penelope Ann Miller

Year: 1990

I’m there – Rai Premium, 9.20 pm

Directed by: Luciano Manuzzi

Cast: Cristiana Capotondi, Alessandro Averone, Mariella Valentini, Denis Fasolo, Gianni Bissaca, Federica De Cola, Sara D’Amario, Federica Martinelli, Francesco Meoni, Silvia Gavarotti, Ettore Nicoletti, Eleonora Giovanardi and with the participation of Gioele Dix

Year: 2016

Never back down – Never surrender – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Amber Heard, Sean Faris, Djimon Hounsou, Cam Gigandet, Evan Peters, Leslie Hope, Wyatt Smith, Affion Crockett, Neil Brown Jr., Lauren Leech

Year: 2008