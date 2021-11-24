Tonight on TV. movies today November 24
Get ready, because tonight you can enjoy a lot of good cinema on TV. It starts with a prestigious first free-to-air TV or Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic dedicated to Freddie Mercury, who passed away thirty years ago. To interpret it an amazing Rami Malek. The film won four Oscars.
Always talking about Academy Awards: The Millionaire is revived with Dev Patel, winner of eight statuettes.
And again: action thanks to the film Wanted-Choose your destiny with Angelina Jolie, but also make way for the kleenex with Nemiche per la pelle which sees Margherita Buy and Claudia Gerini together.
And it doesn’t end here …
The titles not to be missed
Bohemian Rhapsody – Rai 1, at 21.25
Director: Bryan Singer
Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello
Year: 2018
Plot: The story of the legendary Freddie Mercury (who passed away in 1991), from the birth of Queen to the consecration on the stage of Live Aid, passing through a series of ups and downs, of successes and excesses, of quarrels and reconciliation with his companions.
Enemies for the skin – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Directed by: Luca Lucini
Cast: Margherita Buy, Claudia Gerini, Giampaolo Morelli, Paolo Calabresi, Gigio Morra, Lucia Ragni, Andrea Bosca, Shi Yang Shi, Pia Engleberth, Jasper Cabal
Year: 2016
Plot: Lucia and Fabiola are two very different women: the first is a sweet and insecure animal psychologist, while the second works as a real estate agent and is a woman apparently cold and determined. They only have in common the love for Paolo, with whom Lucia was married 12 years and Fabiola 8. His death leads them to meet again and to clash with reality: the man had in fact a son, a Chinese child, who now it is their responsibility. And thanks to him the two enemies will become friends.
The Millionaire – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Danny Boyle
Cast: Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Mia Drake, Imran Hasnee, Anil Kapoor, Irfan Khan, Madhur Mittal, Shruti Seth, Anand Tiwari
Year: 2008
Plot: Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old Muslim raised in the slums of Mumbai, who (to win the girl he is in love with) decides to participate as a contestant in the Indian version of the TV quiz Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In the TV studio, the tension is high and it is inevitable to think about all the way that has led him there.
Wanted-Choose your destiny – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm
Director: Timur Bekmambetov
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, James McAvoy, Terence Stamp, Thomas Kretschmann, Kristen Hager, Marc Warren, Common, David O’Hara, Konstantin Khabensky
Year: 2008
Plot: A band of assassins keeps the balance in the world by killing evildoers, whose names are indicated by a magical frame. But one of them
apparently rebels for no reason and begins to kill others. The leader of the organization then tries to trickery into recruiting the killer’s son, who has the same super killer abilities.
The other proposals
Wolverine-The Immortal – Italy 1, 9.20 pm
Director: James Mangold
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Famke Janssen, Will Yun Lee, Rila Fukushima, Tao Okamoto, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Hal Yamanouchi, Brian Tee, James Fraser, Luke Webb
Year: 2013
World invasion – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Jonathan Liebesman
Cast: Michelle Rodriguez, Cory Hardrict, Bridget Moynahan, Aaron Eckhart, Lucas Till, Joey King, Michael Pena, Claudia Wells, Noel Fisher, Jim Parrack
Year: 2011
Into the Sun – 8pm, 9.05pm
Director: Christopher Morrison
Cast: Steven Seagal, Matthew Davis, Takao Osawa, Eddie George, William Atherton
Year: 2005
Soap and water – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Directed by: Carlo Verdone
Cast: Natasha Hovey, Carlo Verdone, Elena “Lella” Fabrizi, Florinda Bolkan, Christian De Sica, Fabrizio Bracconeri and Michele Mirabella
Year: 1983
The recovery of nerds – La5, at 21.10
Director: Laura Terruso
Cast: Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Lauren Lapkus, Isabelle Fuhrman
Year: 2018
Asteroid-Final Impact – Cielo, 9.15 pm
Director: Jason Bourque
Cast: Mark Lutz, Anna Van Hooft, Emilie Ullerup, Joshua Ballard
Year: 2018
Awakenings – La7d, 9.30 pm
Director: Penny Marshall
Cast: Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, John Heard, Julie Kavner, Penelope Ann Miller
Year: 1990
I’m there – Rai Premium, 9.20 pm
Directed by: Luciano Manuzzi
Cast: Cristiana Capotondi, Alessandro Averone, Mariella Valentini, Denis Fasolo, Gianni Bissaca, Federica De Cola, Sara D’Amario, Federica Martinelli, Francesco Meoni, Silvia Gavarotti, Ettore Nicoletti, Eleonora Giovanardi and with the participation of Gioele Dix
Year: 2016
Never back down – Never surrender – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Cast: Amber Heard, Sean Faris, Djimon Hounsou, Cam Gigandet, Evan Peters, Leslie Hope, Wyatt Smith, Affion Crockett, Neil Brown Jr., Lauren Leech
Year: 2008