Tonight on tv: Next on Sky Action

Next on Sky Action

Next, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

Next, the film directed by Lee Tamahori, stars Cris Johnson (Nicolas Cage) aka “Frank Cadillac”, a wizard from Las Vegas who has a secret gift that is both a blessing and a curse: Cris is gifted with the extraordinary ability to see what will happen in the near future. Johnson, however, can only predict what will happen in the next few minutes by virtue of an extrasensory talent that proves very useful for his work as a magician and medium in a shabby and seedy venue in Las Vegas where he performs every night.

Also, when he runs out of cash, Cris puts his skills to good use even at the blackjack tables. But his extraordinary talent isn’t just a cheap trick, and his ability to predict the future doesn’t go completely unnoticed.

In fact, casino surveillance officers across the city follow his moves through cameras placed everywhere trying to find out what lies behind his incredible and shameless gambling luck. There is also an FBI agent, Callie Ferris (Julianne Moore), who wants to use Cris’ precognitive abilities to thwart a terrorist attack on Los Angeles organized by a terrorist group that threatens to use weapons of mass destruction. As time passes, Cris Johnson could be the only resource to avoid a nuclear catastrophe: if Cris does not use his powers to penetrate the right time portals by changing the present, his future and that of hundreds of thousands of individuals he could become something that belongs to the past.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, Jessica Biel, Thomas Kretschmann, Tory Kittles, Peter Falk

