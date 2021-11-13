Tonight on TV November 14, 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction Hearts with Pilar Fogliati. On Canale 5 the music program All Together Now with Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 14 November 2021. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Tv8 the F1 Sao Paulo GP.

Tonight on TV Sunday 14 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Hearts. Two episodes. The first is titled: Suzanne. Alberto (Matteo Martari) is in a club with Karen when the well-known playboy Gianni Sciortino is taken ill and hospitalized. Thanks to Delia’s intuition (Pilar Fogliati) and despite Moscow’s hesitation, Sciortino is taken to the operating room.

To follow, the second episode, Short circuit. When the news arrives that Carla Fracci held a show in the city, Rosa is no longer in the skin and tries to convince the doctors to let her participate. Meanwhile, a patient refuses at the last minute to be operated on, without giving explanations. When the emergency seems to be over, Delia disappears into thin air. Then a short circuit causes the light to blow during a delicate operation.

On Raidue, at 21.00, Tennis: Atp Finals 2021. The tournament that traditionally concludes the season of great men’s tennis kicks off. The best eight of the world rankings are on stage, starting with the ranking leader Novak Djokvic. Born in 1970, the Finals are played for the first time in Italy, in Turin, the city that will host them at least until 2025.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. New appointment with the talk show broadcast live from Milan, divided as always into three parts. The most popular is the one that starts around 8.40pm and ends shortly after 10pm. Tonight too Fabio Fazio interviews exceptional guests and welcomes the volcanic at his desk Luciana Littizzetto.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8 programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. Even tonight there is certainly no shortage of discussion points for Veronica Gentili and his guests, who keep the viewers company until well into midnight. Among the topical issues, the hypothesis of a further extension of the state of health emergency in the first months of next year.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program All Together Now. Another evening in the company of the music competition of Michelle Hunziker. The competitors still in the race are ready to submit to the judgment of the wall and the four jurors J-Ax, Rita Pavone, Francesco Renga And Anna Tatangelo. Only one of them will take home the final prize of 100,000 euros.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. The appointment with the “stories of men and worlds“Proposed by Andrea Purgatori. Before starting his television career, the Roman journalist and writer was sent by the Corriere della Sera from 1976 to 2000.

On Tv8, at 21.30, Motoring: San Paolo F1 GP. The 19th round of the Formula 1 world championship has been postponed. The duel between the Englishman is renewed on the Interlagos circuit Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes, seven times world champion, and the rising star, the Dutch Max Verstappen, on Red Bull.

The films this evening on Sunday 14 November 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2015, by George Tillman Jr., The answer is in the stars, with Britt Robertson, Scott Eastwood. Cowboy Luke and art student Sophia belong to two different worlds, yet they fall in love. Meeting Elder Ira will make them understand what really matters.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the yellow film of 2011, by Guy Ritchie, Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, with Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. This time Holmes (Robert Downey jr.) is grappling with a worthy opponent, Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris), ingenious and unscrupulous. When the prince of Austria is found dead, everything points to suicide. Holmes and faithful Watson (Jude Law) are, however, of a very different opinion.

On Nine, at 21.25, the 2000 drama film, by Andy Tennant, Anna and the king, with Jodie Foster. In 1862, the English widow Anna Leonwens arrived in Siam to act as governess to the children of King Mongkut. A relationship made up of strong contrasts and great respect is established between her and the sovereign.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1981 drama film, by John Huston, Escape to Victory, with Sylvester Stallone. France, 1941. A football fanatic Nazi leader organizes a match between German soldiers and Allied prisoners. Among the latter is Hatch, who turns out to be an excellent goalkeeper.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 2008 thriller film, by Neil Labute, The terrace on the lake, with Samuel L. Jackson. A young mixed couple who have just moved into their dream home are targeted by a black policeman who “disapproves“Their union. It is the beginning of a nightmare.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 14 November, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 1998 war film, by Terrence Malick, The thin line red, with Sean Penn. The phases of the attack on a hill controlled by the Japanese and the following events seen through the eyes of some soldiers: the ex-deserter Witt, the sergeant Welsh, the ambitious Colonel Tall.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2013 adventure film, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, The extraordinary journey of TS Spivet, with Kyle Catlett. Twelve-year-old TS Spivet, passionate about cartography and science, discovers he has won an award for his invention. He then leaves to participate in the award ceremony, but …

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2020 thriller film, by Craig Zobel, The Hunt, with Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz. Twelve strangers, including Crystal, wake up in a clearing not knowing how they got there and why. They will soon discover that they have been chosen for a manhunt.