Tonight on TV November 19 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno is back only for this Friday Tale and what show – The tournament with Carlo Conti. On Raitre the documentary Once upon a time Gaddafi.

Tonight on TV on Friday 19 November 2021. Up Italy 1 current events with Hyenas. On Nine instead the variety is on the air Brothers of Crozza with Maurizio Crozza.

Tonight on TV Friday 19 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the variety Such and what show – The tournament. Two weeks after the announcement of the winner of the 11th edition of the competition led by Carlo Conti, the tournament of the best arrives surprisingly, initially not foreseen this year. In a single episode, the best finishers of 2021 and the best of 2020 compete against each other. A year ago the tournament was won by Lidia Schillaci.

On Raitre, at 21.20, Once upon a time there was Gaddafi. A documentary dedicated to the controversial figure of the Libyan leader is aired Mu’ammar Gaddafi (1942-2011), who remained in power since 1969, the year in which he was the architect of a coup that put an end to the monarchy in his country, until 2011, when he was brutally assassinated by rebel forces.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. Neri Marcorè introduces the documentary “Hokusai Imagined”Which tells the reconstruction of the last masterpiece of the Japanese artist Katsushita Hokusai, destroyed by fire. Then we see the restoration of the Sistine Chapel.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8 programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. Tonight too, Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero they investigate the cases that have most affected public opinion, such as the disappearance of Denise Pipitone and the murder of Laura Ziliani. Among the regular commentators, the former public prosecutor of Bergamo Carmen Pugliese and the reporter Carmelo Abbate.

On Channel 5, instead, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. The reality show Alfonso Signorini obtains an average share of 18%; among the most viewed episodes that of October 4, which saw the entry of Alessandro Rossi, the entrepreneur from Romagna engaged to Francesca Cipriani. Program updates are available on the site www.grandefratello.mediaset.it

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. Like every Friday evening, they alternate with the conducting of the program Davide Parenti two teams of hyenas, one for men and one for women. Today is the women’s turn, so we will meet again in the studio Nina Palmieri, Roberta Rei And Veronica Ruggeri. In the lineup, inquiries, jokes and interviews.

On La7, on the other hand, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. The raids on social networks are one of the most hilarious moments of the program Diego Bianchi, who analyzes the news with his travel companions: among them the director de L’Espresso Marco Damilano and the cartoonist Makkox.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Petra with Paola Cortellesi. Title of tonight’s episode: Messengers of Darkness. After participating in a TV program, Petra begins to receive in the mail a series of dismal artifacts, the result of horrendous mutilations. During the investigation, Petra will enter a complex and disturbing world.

Nove, Real Time, Sky Cinema Uno

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Brothers of Crozza. Maurizio Crozza and his characters continue to get good ratings, obtaining a share of 5%. Among the recurring characters: Roberto Saviano, Red Ronnie and the inevitable governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca.

On Real Time, instead, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italy: sweets in the oven. Each rehearsal today is dedicated to music. Title of the episode, “Music master!“. Furthermore, under the awning of Benedetta Parodi, a surprise guest arrives: Orietta Berti. The euphoria is sky high, but the judges will not be distracted.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – Final season with Salvatore Esposito, Marco D’Amore. After the clash between Levante and Patrizia, Genny is forced to take the field again. Now his only ally is O’Maestrale, the mysterious boss of Ponticelli.

The films tonight on Friday 19 November 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2018, by David Lowery, Old Man & The Gun, with Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek. The true story of Forrest Tucker, famous bank robber. From the reckless escape from San Quentin to a series of robberies, Tucker disoriented the authorities and won public opinion.

On 20 Mediasetinstead, at 9.00 pm, the 2001 action film, by Rob Cohen, Fast and Furious, with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Dominic Toretto leads a gang that targets truck drivers. Agent Brian O’Conner is tasked with infiltrating the gang to vanquish it.

On Iris, at 21.00, the detective film of 1988, by Buddy Van Hom, Bet with death, with Clint Eastwood, Liam Neeson. San Francisco. Inspector Callaghan investigates a series of crimes in the entertainment environment. The main suspect is a crime boss he sent to jail.

Tonight on TV on Friday 19 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the science fiction film of 2009, by McG, Terminator Salvation, with Christian Bale. The survivors of the nuclear disaster try to oppose the machines. John Connor leads them into battle, backed by a cyborg capable of human feelings.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2019, by Daniel Alfredson, Intrigue: Samaria – The murder Vera Kall, with A. Buchan. A man is accused of killing his 19-year-old daughter. Ten years later, a documentarian and a copywrighter want to shed some light on the case.