Tonight on TV November 7, 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

The fiction Hearts with Daniele Pecci airs on Raiuno. On Italia 1 the yellow film Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 7 November 2021. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Tv8 the reality show Masterchef Italy.

Tonight on TV Sunday 7 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Hearts. Two episodes. The first is entitled The truth. Delia is shocked by what she has discovered from Ilaria and therefore decides to take a day off to clear her head. Shortly after, however, Corvara (Daniele Pecci) calls her back to the hospital because an old friend of hers has been involved in an accident.

Following, God doesn’t play dice. Alberto and Delia have to save a patient who has suddenly become cyanotic: it is the third pneumothorax in a few days. These cases have two things in common: the same bed and the surgeon who operated on the patients.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. The show of Fabio Fazio continues to be a magnet for big international stars. In fact, Sunday does not go by without an Oscar winner (among others, Penélope Cruz And Quentin Tarantino) or a planetary music star (And Sheeran) be interviewed by the conductor. Who will be there tonight?

Mediaset, La7, Tv8 programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. On the last day of the week, Network 4 entrusts the prime time study to Veronica Gentili, which leads an extended episode of the program launched on July 26th. Among the topics under discussion today there will be controversy over the obligation of the Green Pass in the workplace.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program All Together Now. To the festive atmosphere, which has characterized the musical competition presented by Michelle Hunziker, also contribute the choral performances of the four judges (Rita Pavone, Francesco Renga, J-Ax And Anna Tatangelo), which propose enthralling medleys of famous songs with the presenter.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. The program formula of Andrea Purgatori it is kept in balance between actuality and historical depth. Also tonight the journalist explores yesterday and today issues with the help of exclusive videos and interviews.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Masterchef Italy. Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo And Giorgio Locatelli this time they accompany the competitors still competing outside in Milan. They have to cook in front of four photographers and ten food critics.

The films this evening on Sunday 7 November 2021

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the thriller film of 2018, by Steve McQueen, Widows – Criminal legacy, with M. Rodriguez, E. Debicki. Veronica, Alice, Linda and Belle have nothing in common, except a debt to a boss left by their deceased husbands. Together they organize a robbery to be able to recover the money.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2017, by Marc Webb, Gifted – The gift of talent, with Mckenna Grace. Little Mary displays remarkable mathematical talent. But when offered a scholarship to a school for gifted children, Frank, her uncle and legal guardian, refuses.

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the mystery film of 2009, by Dexter Fletcher And Guy Ritchie, Sherlock Holmes, with Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams. London, late 1800s: detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dr. John Watson (Jude Law) hunt down the terrible Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong). The criminal appears to have discovered the secret of immortality and plans to kill the members of the British Parliament.

Iris, Paramount Network, Cine34

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1978 drama film, by Michael Cimino, The hunter, with Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep. Left to fight in Vietnam, three friends are captured by the Vietcong, experience unspeakable horrors and then part ways. One of them, back home, goes to look for the other two.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 2008 drama film, by Robert Luketic, 21, with Jim Sturgess. Some math geniuses are hired by Professor Mickey Rosa, who has devised a system to break the Las Vegas casinos with blackjack. But the game gets pretty dangerous.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1976 comedy film, by Luciano Salce, The second tragic Fantozzi, with Paolo Villaggio. Poor Fantozzi lives another series of misadventures. After reviewing the director’s favorite film for the umpteenth time, “The battleship Potemkin”, He also attempts suicide.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 7 November 2021, movies on Sky

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2008, by Louis Leterrier, The Incredible Hulk, with Edward Norton. Bruce is hiding in Brazil, where he tries to live a peaceful existence. But when he finds himself hunted by the US military, he still transforms into the green giant Hulk.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the adventure film of 2010, by Danny Boyle, 127 hours, with James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. The true story of the hiker Aron Ralston. Stuck in a crevasse, with one arm trapped, he will be able to find the strength to free himself, travel 12 kilometers and save himself.