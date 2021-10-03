Tonight on TV October 3, 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone. On Raitre the new edition of the talk show Che tempo che fa, also hosted by Fabio Fazio.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 3 October 2021. Up Network 4, current events with Countercurrent Early evening, led by Veronica Gentili. On La7 instead the program Atlantis, led by Andrea Purgatori.

Tonight on TV Sunday 3 October 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3. Title of tonight’s episode: “Rose“. When he finds himself involved in a heinous murder, one of the Bastards must deal with the demons of his past, without the possibility of asking Loturco for help (Alessandro Gassman) and other colleagues, since not even he knows whether or not he is guilty of the murder.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the new edition of the talk show What’s the weather like. Among the protagonists of the first episode of the 18th season of the Sunday talk of Fabio Fazio there is Nanni Moretti, now in theaters with the film “Three floors“. Orietta Berti is guest with Fedez And Achille Lauro to sing “One thousand“, while Luciana Littizzetto comments with irony what happened during the summer.

Mediaset programs, La7

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. Veronica Gentili animates as usual the Sunday evening of Rete 4 with its in-depth analysis. Since the polls are still open, it is not possible to comment on the administrative elections, but there are still many topics at his disposal, from vaccines to other government moves Dragons.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the variety Jokes aside. Also the fourth episode of the long-lived show hosted by Enrico Papi promises to be full of surprises for studio guests. Among the victims of this evening, Nicola Porro, conductor of “Fourth Republic“. To review the individual jokes and the episodes already broadcast just go to Mediaset Infinity.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. It is now a fixed appointment for history lovers: the deepening of Andrea Purgatori it oscillates between distant eras and the recent past, addressing each topic with competence and the contributions of illustrious guests.

The films this evening on Sunday 3 October 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2015 adventure film, by Otmar Penker And Gerardo Olivares, Abel – The son of the wind, with Manuel Camacho, Tobias Moretti. Young Lukas lives in the Alps with his father, with whom he does not get along. One day he saves an eagle that has fallen from the nest and decides to raise it: but soon the animal grows up.

On Rai Premium, at 9.20 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Luciano Manuzzi, All day front, with Isabella Ragonese, Paolo Briguglia. Among the many migrants who land in Sicily there are many children and young people without families. Councilor Adele Cucci decides to be their legal guardian, becoming a symbol of solidarity for all.

Loading... Advertisements

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2003 action film, by F. Gary Gray, The Italian Job, with Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg. Having landed a millionaire heist, Charlie is betrayed by a comrade who escapes with the loot. With the help of burglar Stella, he puts the gang back together to take revenge.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2001 drama film, by Kevin Reynolds, Montecristo, with James Caviezel, Guy Pearce. Victim of a conspiracy, Edmond Dantès is imprisoned in the Château d’If. After 13 years he manages to escape and, in the role of the Count of Monte Cristo, returns to Paris to take revenge.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1998 thriller film, by F. Gary Gray, The negotiator, with Samuel L. Jackson, JT Walsh. Suspected of murder, agent Danny Roman, who specializes in the role of mediator, barricades himself in the office by taking hostages. Another negotiator, Chris Sabian, is then summoned.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 3 October 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the drama of 2017, by Harald Zwart, Hunt for the 12th floor, with Thomas Gullestad. 1943. 12 Resistance fighters are to perform sabotage missions in Nazi-occupied Norway. However, they are captured: only Jan escapes, but he is hunted by the SS.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2019 drama film, by D. Doremus, Endings, Beginnings – I’ll start over with you, with Shailene Woodley. Thirty-year-old Daphne weaves a relationship with Jack and Frank after meeting them at a party: she will explore love and her suffering over a year.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2013 animated film, by Dean DeBlois, Dragon Trainer 2. Hiccup and Toothless have now become an inseparable couple. One day, as they cross the sky, they discover an ice cave. It is home to hundreds of new wild dragons and a mysterious how to train your dragon.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2017 action film, by M. Patrick Hughes, How do you I kill the bodyguard, with Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds. Michael, a bodyguard in crisis, is charged with protecting the hitman Kincaid. Enemies for years, the two will be forced to spend 24 hours of madness together.