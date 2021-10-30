Tonight on TV October 31, 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

The fiction Hearts is broadcast on Raiuno. On Canale 5 the new edition of the All Together Now music program with Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 31 October 2021. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Network 4 current events with Countercurrent – Early evening with Veronica Gentili.

Tonight on TV Sunday 31 October 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Hearts, with Daniele Pecci, Pilar Fogliati, Matteo Martari, Carmine Buschini. Two episodes: the first is entitled “Betrayals“. Agata meets Mosca in the hospital and notices that the chief surgeon is wearing the wedding ring on his finger. While Corvara (Daniele Pecci) and the other doctors are struggling with an emergency, Ilaria, Alberto’s ex-lover, the woman with whom he betrayed Delia, arrives in the ward.

Following the second episode, “Revolving doors“. Ilaria’s arrival at the hospital puts the coexistence between Delia and Alberto to an even greater test, but they are forced to collaborate in view of the heart surgery congress to which Cesare has invited luminaries from all over the world.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. Every Sunday evening, for more than three hours, Fabio Fazio ranges from current events to culture, from cinema to sport and music, without ever giving up the fun, guaranteed by the presence of Luciana Littizzetto, Nino Frassica, Francesco Paolantoni and, from this edition, Tullio Solenghi And Massimo Lopez.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8 programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Countercurrent – Early evening. An evening in the company of Veronica Gentili and its rich parterre of commentators, with whom the journalist reviews and comments on the events that have monopolized the interest of public opinion in recent days. In particular, the clutches between Matteo Salvini and the premier Dragons.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program All Together Now. The fourth season of the musical program conducted by Michelle Hunziker. At his side we find the four judges J-Ax, Anna Tatangelo, Rita Pavone And Francesco Renga. In the competition 14 competitors who sing to win the final prize of 100,000 euros and the possibility of recording a cover with R101.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. Andrea Purgatori is ready to conduct a new episode of the program dedicated to history buffs. The Roman journalist, writer and screenwriter published his first novel in 2019, “Four small oysters“.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Masterchef Italy. After a Mystery Box dedicated to exotic fruits, Giorgio Locatelli, Antonino Cannavacciuolo And Bruno Barbieri welcome the chef Jeremy Chan: in the’Invention Test will be making his dish, the cuttlefish carbonara.

The films this evening on Sunday 31 October 2021

On Rai 4, at 21.00, the horror film of 2019, by André Ovredac, Scary stories to tell in the dark, with Zoe Margaret Colletti. In the town of Mill Valley, on Halloween night, some teenagers break into an abandoned house. Here they find a book that will change their destiny forever.

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the 2016 thriller film, by David Fincher And Marc Forster, World War Z, with Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Pierfrancesco Favino. A mysterious virus is rampant on Earth and makes humans look like zombies hungry for human flesh. Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), a former United Nations official, realizes the danger and returns to the field to isolate the terrible disease. At his side the young virologist Andrew Fassbach (Elyes Gabel).

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 1982 drama film, by and with Sylvester Stallone, Rocky III. Now rich and successful, Rocky no longer has the same hunger for victories and loses the title against a young boxer. To try and get back to what he once was, he seeks help from his old rival, Apollo Creed.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 1999 action film, by James Foley, The corruptor – Investigation a Chinatown, with Mark Wahlberg. Agent Wallace is joined by a Chinese colleague to face a war between the triads. After the first misunderstandings, the two policemen will be able to win.

Iris, Paramount, Cine34

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1987 war film, by Stanley Kubrick, Full Metal Jacket, with Ronand Lee Ermey. Tough Sergeant Hartman trains young Marines at Parris Island camp. The platoon was immediately able to demonstrate its abilities by leaving for Vietnam.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10pm, the 1996 horror film, by Robert Rodriguez, From sunset at dawn, with Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney. After robbing a Mexican bank, Buck and his brother run away. When one of them is bitten by a vampire, however, a terrible nightmare begins.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1975 comedy film, by Luciano Salce, Fantozzi, with Liù Bosisio, Paolo Villaggio. The tragicomic adventures of the accountant Ugo Fantozzi who leads a depressing existence, torn as he is between a squalid family environment and a professional life full of humiliations.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 31 October 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 1989 adventure film, by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones and the last crusade, with Harrison Ford. After freeing her father Henry, kidnapped by the Germans, Indiana leaves with her parent in search of the legendary Holy Grail. But the Nazis are on their trail.