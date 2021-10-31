Tonight on TV on Monday 1 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raitre the news with Report, program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. On Rete 4 the news with Quarta Repubblica led by Nicola Porro.

Tonight on TV on Monday 1 November 2021. Raiuno broadcast the film Crazy for Football with Sergio Castellitto And Max Tortora. On Nine the reality show Little Big Italy.

Tonight on TV on Monday 1 November 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the comedy show Those that on Mondays. From the headquarters Rai of Corso Sempione in Milan, a new appointment with the program conducted by My Ceran with Luca Bizzarri And Paul Kessisoglu. As always, the events of the week are retraced with irony and various imitations. The musical space is entrusted to the band of Luca Colombo.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. From corruption to the Camorra, from the environment to health, nothing escapes the team of Siegfried Ranucci. Among the themes of this edition, the moves of China, which aims at cultural hegemony by entering Western universities. On the site rai.it/programmi/report you can consult the program archive.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the musical program No sleep. Comparing two great pianists and composers, very different from each other, but with the same desire to experiment: Gaetano Liguori And Roberto Cacciapaglia. The comparison moderated by Massimo Bernardini is enriched with archival footage and live performances.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. Current affairs, politics, news and economics are never lacking in the “menu” prepared by Nicola Porro with its editorial staff. Today, then, between the debate on the social tensions triggered by the mandatory Green Pass and the conflicts within the government majority, the climate under consideration is expected to be very hot.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Live from Cinecittà, Alfonso Signorini, flanked by commentators Sonia Bruganelli And Adriana Volpe, leads the first weekly appointment with the reality show. As always, in the lineup there are the much feared nominations and the elimination of the competitor on duty via televoting.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. The Roman restaurateur Francesco Panella, owner ofAncient Pesa (in Rome and New York) and del Fierce in Manhattan, he continues to search for authentic Italian flavors abroad. His mission takes him once again to Madrid.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Doctor Now is ready to help Ryan to face a path of rebirth, taking off a few extra pounds. But it’s not just the weight that is his problem; there are also psychological reasons that must absolutely be addressed.

The films tonight Monday 1 November 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the comedy film of 2021, by Volfango De Biasi, Crazy for Football, with Sergio Castellitto, Max Tortora. Saverio Lulli (Sergio Castellitto) is a psychiatrist who prefers to meet patients on the football field. For him, the balloon is a therapy that helps the sick to feel better and to feel part of a group. This is why he organizes the first five-a-side football world championship for teams made up of psychiatric patients.

Loading... Advertisements

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the drama film of 2020, by P. Bergendy, Post mortem, with Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais. Tomas, a photographer specializing in photographs of deceased people, arrives in a Hungarian village, together with the orphan Anna. The two will have to face ghosts that haunt the country.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1955 western film, by A. Mann, The man from Laramie, with James Stewart, Arthur Kennedy. Former Captain Will Lockhart travels to Laramie to find out who sells guns to Red Indians. His task is hampered by Dave Waggoman, the son of a wealthy landowner.

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 2014 action film, by McG, 3 Days to Kill, with Kevin Costner, Hailee Steinfeld, Amber Heard. CIA agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner), suffering from an incurable disease, decides to retire to recover the relationship with his daughter Zoey. But when the mysterious Vivi Delay (Amber Heard) proposes an experimental drug that could cure him, he accepts one last mission.

Tv8 – 20 – La5

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fantastic film of 2004, by S. Raimi, Spider-Man 2, with Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker, tired of being a superhero, wants to dedicate himself only to his beloved Mary Jane. But the arrival of a new threat, Doctor Octopus, forces him back into action.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the science fiction film of 2013, by Guillermo Del Toro, Pacific Rim, with Charlie Hunnam. Earth is threatened by an alien invasion. To counter the monsters, huge robots are created, mentally commanded by human pilots. Among them is Raleigh Becket.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1990 drama film, by Martin Scorsese, Those good guys, with Ray Liotta. Super-witness Henry Hill, who lives under protection, talks about the criminal exploits of his former New York Mafia cronies. Among them also the gangster James Conway.

On The 5, at 9.10 pm, the 1998 drama film, by C. Franklin, The voice of love, with Meryl Streep, Renee Zellweger. When her mother Kate becomes seriously ill, a young career Ellen returns home to look after her. He will have to deal with old grudges and new sentimental surprises.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 comedy film, by Leonardo Pieraccioni, A wife beautiful, with Laura Torrisi, Leonardo Pieraccioni. The peaceful existence of the greengrocer Mariano and his wife Miranda is shattered when a photographer notices the woman and offers her to pose for a calendar.

Tonight on TV on Monday 1 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 7.20 pm, the 2011 drama film, by and with Ben Affleck, Argon. Tehran, 1979. During the assault on the US embassy, ​​six Americans take refuge in the Canadian ambassador’s private residence. The CIA agent, Toni Mendez, arranges a plan to get them back to their homeland.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2014, by Gareth Edwards, Godzilla, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Ten years after his death, Godzilla is awakened by some beings, the Muto, and returns to sow terror. Lieutenant Ford Brody will do everything to avert the threat.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2019, by Pal Oie, The tunnel – Trap into the dark, with Thorbjorn Harr. A tank truck crashes into a tunnel, trapping passengers, including Stein and his daughter. They will have to find a way out as soon as possible.