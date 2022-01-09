Tonight on TV on Monday 10 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the fiction Do not leave me, starring Vittoria Puccini. On Canale 5, the reality show Grande Fratello Vip with Alfonso Signorini.

Tonight on TV on Monday 10 January 2022. Up Network 4, current events with Fourth Republic, program led by Nicola Porro. On Nine the reality show Little Big Italy.

Tonight on TV Monday 10 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Do not leave me. The first two episodes. Rome. Deputy Commissioner Elena Zonin (Vittoria Puccini) investigates the networks of pedophiles responsible for the kidnapping and trafficking of minors. When the body of a child is found in Venice, Elena moves to the lagoon and collaborates with her ex-boyfriend Daniele (Alessandro Roja). In the second episode, little Angelo escapes from the Family Home and goes to Venice convinced that he can meet Elisa and run away with her. Elena and Daniele, thanks to the information they get from Karim, capture a shady character called the Cioro.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. New appointment with the investigations of the program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. Among the most followed reportages of this edition, “Story of a public concession between maintenance and personnel shortages” from Walter Molino, dedicated to the tragedy of the Mottarone cableway.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Charade – The circle of words. The artistic partnership between writers Carlo Fruit (1926-2012) and Franco Lucentini (1920-2002) told by a documentary from the series “The other ‘900“. They were the most famous couple of crime and Italian journalism.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time, Sky Cinema Uno programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. Now in its fourth edition, the program born in September 2018 and conducted by Nicola Porro restarts after the short Christmas break. From the Safa Palatino Center in Rome, the journalist talks to his guests about the health situation, but also about the premier’s agenda Dragons.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. The events of the House continue to thrill viewers. The plays of the celebrities version of the reality show Alfonso Signorini they get a share of over 21% every week. New competitors entered the house in 2022 and perhaps more will arrive in the near future.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, Freedom – Beyond the border. Continue the journey of Roberto Giacobbo between Malta, the United States and Egypt. And then in our country, in Rome, Venice, Naples, Sardinia and on the Island of Elba. Each episode opens and closes with a fixed space, “A museum in 10 minutes”At the opening, and the space dedicated to the most atypical syndromes at the end.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. The episode is set in Amsterdam where Francis Panella leads us to discover the best Italian cuisine in the city. Up for grabs for the winning competitor is a bonus card valid for one year to eat in his favorite restaurant.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Paul he has come to weigh around 300 kilos and his girlfriend believes that the man’s situation is hopelessly escalating. Paul, meanwhile, fears that his relationship may end soon after the Houston checkup.

On Sky Cinema One, fiction At home everyone is fine – The series. The singer and actress Emma Marrone, formerly directed by Muccino in “The best years”Plays Luana, Riccardo Mariani’s girlfriend. Emma she is also the protagonist of “The return”, The new film by Stefano Chiantini.

The films tonight on Monday 10 January 2022

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1959 western film, by John Ford, Soldiers on horseback, with John Wayne, William Holden. During the Secession War, a northern colonel, at the head of two cavalry regiments, must destroy the railways that bring supplies to the Southerners.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the 2009 thriller film, by Tom Tykwer, The International – Money in the shadows, with Clive Owen. Interpol agent Salinger and Manhattan Assistant Attorney Eleanor Whitman work together to expose the illegal activities of some major banks.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the drama film of 2015, by Ryan Coogler, Creed – Born to fight, with Sylvester Stallone, MB Jordan. Adonis Creed wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, who died in the ring. He then left for Philadelphia, with the intention of meeting the great Rocky Balboa and asking him to be his coach.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 drama film, by Tony Kaye, American History X, with E. Norton. Derek, a young racist, ends up in jail for killing two black boys. When he returns to freedom, his friends and brother, fanatics adhering to a neo-Nazi movement, welcome him as a hero.

Tonight on TV on Monday 10 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2006 war film, by Clint Eastwood, Flags of our fathers, with Ryan Philippe. John, Renè and Ira, three of the six marines who raised the American flag at the end of the battle of Iwo Jima, are taken on tour to the United States to raise funds.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1970 thriller film, by G. Seaton, Airport, with Burt Lancaster. A bomb explodes on the Chicago-Rome flight. Amid general panic, Commander Vernon attempts an emergency landing, supported by Bakersfeld, director of the Chicago airport.