Tonight on TV on Monday 11 October, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the episodes of the fiction I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone continue 3. On Rete 4 the news with Quarta Repubblica edited by Nicola Porro.

Tonight on TV on Monday 11 October 2021. Up Raidue the fun program Those that on Mondays with Luca Bizzarri And Paolo Kessisoglu. On Nine the reality show Little Big Italy with Francesco Panella.

Tonight on TV on Monday 11 October 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3. Title of tonight’s episode: “Wedding“. The marriage of Francesca Valletta and Giovanni Pesacane should sanction the peace between two families at war for years, but it is not so: the very young bride is found dead still wearing the wedding dress. Lojacono (Alessandro Gassman) and the other Bastards investigate the murder.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the comedy show Those that on Mondays. Even though sport is no longer at the center of the show, the program that has picked up the legacy of “Those who football”Does not renounce its primary mission, which is to make us spend a few hours in joy by taking a cue from current events. In this Luca Bizzarri And Paolo Kessisoglu they are true masters.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Direct grip. Riccardo Iacona presents “The factory of vaccines”, An investigation dedicated to the various aspects of the production and distribution of the anti Covid drug. In particular, the question arises at what point is the Covax program, launched by the UN and the WHO, which should have supplied poor countries with the necessary doses.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the talk show No sleep 2021. Second appointment with Maximum Bernardini which houses the great violinist Uto Ughi and the famous soprano Barbara Frittoli, two of the greatest exponents of Italian classical music in the world, and retraces their careers.

Mediaset, La7, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. The topical issues that monopolize the interest of public opinion are, like every Monday evening, the protagonists of the in-depth study by Nicola Porro. Although the Green Pass and the third dose are always at the center of the debate, much space will also be dedicated to the latest political news.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Among the novelties of this edition, the presence of Adriana And Rosella Rota, the pundits of the people, who Alfonso Signorini calls Big Sisters: “They have a feature“, Explained the conductor introducing them,”they just say that that goes through his head and that you think at home too!“.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, Mystery Land. Made by the production team of “Freedom – Beyond the confine”, The program conducted by Aurora Ramazzotti And Alvin is characterized by great image quality, the result of a mix of latest generation technologies, including cameras, lightweight cameras and action cameras with drones.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Eden. The journey of Licia Colò between the wonders of nature and the masterpieces of art and science. All to entertain and share the belief that it is possible for everyone to make a contribution to protect the Earth.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. The journey of Francesco Panella discovering the best Italian restaurants abroad continues around Europe. Today he makes a stop in Portugal, in Lisbon, where three of our compatriots will offer him their favorite places.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Irene he had to make a necessary decision: to move to his son’s house because he was no longer able to move independently. Meanwhile, Dr. Nowzaradan he can’t get in touch with her.

The films tonight on Monday 11 October 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1966 western film, by Sergio Leone, the good, the bad and the ugly, with Clint Eastwood. During the Civil War, three gunslingers form an alliance to find a shipment of gold bars. I’m Joe “the good“, Tuco”the ugly“And Sentence”the bad“.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the drama of 1972, by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather, with Marlon Brando. The boss Vito Corleone manages the Cosa Nostra’s interests in New York. When he is wounded in an ambush, the command passes to his son Michael who has never been interested in “business“.

Tonight on TV on Monday 11 October, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the action film of 2021, by Taylor Sheridan, Those that I they want dead, with Finn Little, Angelina Jolie. In the woods of Montana, Hannah, head of a fire team, runs into little Connor. The boy, witness to a murder, is on the run from two professional hitmen.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2009 drama film, by Karim Dridi, The last flight, with Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. The aviator Marie Vallières de Beaumont sets out in search of her companion, lost in Africa. Forced to land in the desert, she is rescued by Lieutenant Antoine Chauvet.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 1982, by Steven Spielberg, ET The extraterrestrial, with Henry Thomas. A small extraterrestrial, abandoned by his companions on Earth, is adopted by three brothers who hide him at home and try to help him return to his planet.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 7.40 pm, the 2020 action film, by Adil El Arbi, Bad Boys for life, with Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Mike and Marcus, old-school cops, are called in for one last mission. The two must stop the activities of a Miami criminal at the head of the local drug cartel.