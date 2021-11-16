Tonight on TV on Monday 15 November, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno football evening for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland-Italy. On Italia 1 the current events with Le Iene present

Tonight on TV on Monday 15 November 2021. Up Raitre current events with Report conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. On Real Time the docu-reality Too large.

Tonight on TV on Monday 15 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.30, Football World Qualification: Northern Ireland-Italy. The Azzurri return to the field for a new match valid for the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup. At the Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast the European champions led by Roberto Mancini they face the Northern Irish, already defeated in Parma on 25 March by 2-0 with a goal by Berardi And Property.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. A recent investigation into the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, broadcast on November 1st in the program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci has aroused much controversy. Service “There’s no two without three“Is signed by Manuele Bonaccorsi And Lorenzo Vendemiale and you can review it on RaiPlay.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the talk show No sleep. Massimo Bernardini proposes a dialogue between the rhythm of the bass player Saturnino and the voices of the brothers Mancuso, standard bearers of Sicilian popular music. In the opening, an improvisation by Saturnino mixes with the harmonizations of the Mancuso.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. Nicola Porro he is spoiled for choice when picking up the topics to be discussed in the studio at the moment: from the ever-relentless controversy over the obligation of the Green Pass to the economic situation, without forgetting the rumors about possible candidates for the Quirinale.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Nineteenth appointment in prime time with the sixth edition of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, which should continue at least until the first months of 2022. Also tonight we will discover the name of the competitor who will have to leave the House. Who will this time be the “victim“Of televoting?

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas present. The specials of the envoys of Davide Parenti. Tonight we return to talk about the death of Serena Mollicone, the eighteen year old from Arce (Fr), who disappeared on 1 June 2001 and was found dead two days later. According to the investigations, the girl died inside the carabinieri barracks in her country.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. The Roman restaurateur Francesco Panella travels around Europe in search of authentic Italian flavors abroad. His mission today is to demonstrate that you can eat well Italian in Belgium, precisely in Brussels.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Too Large. Meghan she underwent surgery and, after a very difficult post-operative course, works hard to help her friend Vanessa. She goes to great lengths to make her friend stick to her healthy diet and overcome her fear of failure.

The films tonight on Monday 15 November 2021

On Raidue, at 9.20 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Christy Beam, Miracles from heaven, with Jennifer Garner. Mr and Mrs Christys (Jennifer Garner) and Kevin Beam lead a peaceful life with their two daughters. But one day her second child Annabel is diagnosed with a rare disease that causes excruciating pain. As Christy tries to find a cure, an event unexplained by science occurs.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 2016 drama film, by T. Sharrock, I before you, with Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. The waitress Louisa unexpectedly loses her job. He then decides to accept Will Traynor’s care, a young man confined to a wheelchair after an accident.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2011 action film, by Stephane Rybojad, Special Forces – Free the hostage, with Diane Kruger. Afghanistan. The French journalist Elsa Casanova is taken prisoner by the Taliban. Six special forces soldiers are sent to the scene in a desperate attempt to save her.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2014, by Susanne Bier, A crazy passion, with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. 1929: George, a partner in a timber company, marries the young and ambitious Serena. When her husband’s business goes into crisis, she persuades him to push the boundaries of legality.

On La5, at 21.10, the drama of 2009, by J. Lee Hancock, The Blind Side, with Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock. Michael is an African American teenager abandoned by his parents. Leigh Anne’s wealthy family adopts him and helps him develop his talent for football. From a true story.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2011, by Leonardo Pieraccioni, Finally happiness, with Leonardo Pieraccioni, Ariadna Romero. Benedict is summoned by the TV show “You’ve Got Mail“. For him there is a message from Luna, a Brazilian model who claims to be his half-sister.

Tonight on TV on Monday 15 November, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 thriller film, by Stefano Mordini, let me go, with Stefano Accorsi, Maya Sansa. Marco and his partner are expecting a baby. For him it is a great joy, especially after the tragedy he experienced with his first wife: the untimely death of their child.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 1995 comedy film, by Wayne Wang, Smoke, with Harvey Keitel, William Hurt. Writer Paul Benjamin is hit by a creative block following the death of his wife. The acquaintance with the young Thomas Jefferson Cole will change his life.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2019, by G. Capotondi, The canvas of deception, with Claes Bang. Italy. The art critic James and the beautiful Berenice are invited to the villa of the art collector Joseph Cassidy. He asks James to steal a painting by a controversial artist.