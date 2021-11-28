Tonight on TV on Monday 29 November, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction Blanca with Maria Chiara Giannetta. On Canale 5, the reality show Grande Fratello Vip with Alfonso Signorini

Tonight on TV on Monday 29 November 2021. Up Raitre current events with Report conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. On Italy 1 the action movie Lucy with Scarlett Johansson.

Tonight on TV on Monday 29 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Blanca. Title of tonight’s episode: “Ghosts“. The body of a 16-year-old is found in an ancient noble palace. The case closely concerns Inspector Liguori (Giuseppe Zeno) because the building, which belongs to his family, is linked to painful memories. Blanca’s contribution (Maria Chiara Giannetta) will be decisive in resolving the case.

On Raidue, at 9.20 pm, the documentary The true story of the white Uno. Twenty-four victims and over one hundred injured: this is the toll of seven years of robberies and murders that bloodied Emilia Romagna and the Marches from 1987 to 1994. The policeman was also part of the Banda della Uno bianca, of which this documentary tells the story Roberto Savi and his brothers Fabio And Alberto.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. Whether it’s the vaccination campaign or the relationships between ‘Ndrangheta And Cosa Nostra, Siegfried Ranucci and his envoys do not stop in front of anyone. And so they often arrive at uncomfortable and surprising truths, different from those that Italians hear from most of the media.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Charade – The circle of words. The monographic episodes on the writers of the 20th century are back. One hundred years after his birth and ten after his death, friends and scholars remember Andrea Zanzotto. Then the film airs Casanova, for which the poet wrote the dialogues.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. The transmission of Nicola Porro as usual, it provides a never banal picture of the Italian situation: not only from a health point of view, but also from a political and social point of view. Among the issues on the table, the moves of the parties to identify a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic who will put everyone in agreement.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. The sixth edition of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini it is also strong on the web. Since its debut in mid-September, including live streaming and video on demand, “Big Brother Vip“Totaled over 80 million videos viewed on Mediaset platforms. And on social media it generated 18 million interactions.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. Francesco Panella he arrives in Switzerland, in Zurich, where he meets three Italians who take him to eat in their favorite restaurant. At the end of each meal there will be marks, from 1 to 5 for each dish; the title of the best Italian cuisine in the city is up for grabs.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Too Large. Jasmin, a single mother, is aware that the time has come to undergo bariatric surgery. Only then will he be able to take care of his seven-year-old son and his mother, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The films tonight on Monday 29 November 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1958 western film, by Anthony Mann, Where the earth is hot, with Gary Cooper. A stagecoach is attacked by some bandits. Among the passengers there is also a former member of the gang, Link Jones, now an honest man, who is forced to collaborate.

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 2014 action film, by Luc Besson, Lucy, with Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. Lucy (Scarlett Johansson), a young American who lives and studies in Taipei, is forced to ingest an experimental drug to be smuggled. When the girl is attacked, the drug is absorbed into her body and so Lucy finds herself endowed with powers that turn her into a war machine.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fantastic film of 2017, by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Tom Holland. Eight years after his experience with the Avengers, Peter has returned home, where he lives with his Aunt May. But when the Vulture resumes striking, Spider-Man is back in action.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Denzel Washington, Barriers, with Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson. The garbage man Troy, a father of African American origins, has to face the racial problems of America in the 1950s every day. He will do everything to keep the family together.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2014, by Peter Sullivan, The secret of Christmas, with Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren, a medical intern, is forced to move to a small town in the state of Alaska to work. There she falls in love with Andy, whose father appears to be Santa Claus.

On La5, at 21.10, the 2000 drama film, by Mimi Leder, A dream for tomorrow, with Haley Joel Osment. A middle school teacher asks his pupils to come up with an idea to change the world and put it into practice. Little Trevor has a truly brilliant intuition.

Tonight on TV on Monday 29 November, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 7.40 pm, the 2020 drama film, by P. Lloyd, The life to come – Herself, with Clare Dunne. Sandra runs away from her violent partner with her two daughters, but struggles with the difficulty of finding accommodation. However, a video gives her the push to start from scratch, building a house.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2015 adventure film, by Rob Letterman, Little shivers, with Dylan Minnette. The young Zach involuntarily frees some monsters from the book “Little shivers“. Together with the author and his daughter, he will do everything to capture them before they destroy the city.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the thriller film of 2018, by Jon Turteltaub, Shark – The first shark, with Jason Statham. A huge creature attacks a deep-sea submarine, leaving the crew trapped at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Diver Jonas Taylor must rescue them.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2002 thriller film, by Christopher Nolan, Insomnia, with Al Pacino, Robin Williams. Officer Will Dormer travels to Alaska to investigate the death of a girl. When he accidentally kills a colleague, he finds himself blackmailed by the killer he is hunting.