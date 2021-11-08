Tonight on TV on Monday 8 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction Imma Tataranni 2, with Vanessa Scalera. On Rete 4 the news with Quarta Repubblica. On Italia 1 the action film XxX – The return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.

Tonight on TV on Monday 8 November 2021. Up Raitre current events with Report conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. On Nine the reality show Little Big Italy with Francesco Panella.

Tonight on TV on Monday 8 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Imma Tataranni 2. Title of tonight’s episode, “From stones to stars“. The corpse of the scientist Maria Ventura, a friend of Diana, is found on the roof of the geodesy center of Matera. The woman had expressed fears about the seal of the Montegerardo dam and perhaps for this reason she was killed. For Imma (Vanessa Scalera), on the other hand, is a femicide.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. For 24 years the program led by Siegfried Ranucci it is made with passion, attention to detail and journalistic rigor. This edition, of which the third episode is aired today, is signed by Ranucci with Bernardo Iovene, Michele Buono, Cataldo Ciccolella, Elisa Marincola, Ilaria Proietti And Alessia Marzi.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the talk show No sleep. The director Roberto Abbado and the rock star Irene Grandi meet in the musical salon of Massimo Bernardini. Between live songs and clips from the Rai showcases, the contributions of the guitarist Saverio Lana and of the young man Cavalazzi Trio.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. Among the topics addressed by Nicola Porro in recent weeks, what has caught the public’s attention the most have been Venezuela’s alleged funding to the 5Stelle Movement, citizenship income as well as clashes between law enforcement and No Green Pass protesters.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. The sixth edition continues with a new appointment in prime time, which as always promises showdowns, surprise eliminations and nominations. In the studio we find the “vipponi“Released in previous episodes and, in the role of regular commentators, Adriana Volpe And Sonia Bruganelli.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. New appointment with the 4th season of the reality show that brings the restaurateur Francesco Panella traveling to Europe. Tonight he stops in Prague. It will be a challenge to the last dish between the locals of the heart of three Italians residing in the Czech Republic.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Too Large. Meghan she gained a lot of weight and is now facing several health problems. Her desire is to undergo an operation that will help her lose weight. She doesn’t want to go this route alone, but with her best friend Vanessa.

The films tonight on Monday 8 November 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1965 western film, by Sam Peckinpah, Sierra Charriba, with Charlton Heston. Major Dundee must capture Indian chief Sierra Charriba who raids the region. Having accomplished the mission, however, he falls into an ambush that ends in a massacre.

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 2017 action film, by DJ Caruso, xXx – The return of Xander Cage, with Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson. The CIA is looking for a criminal who has come into possession of a deadly weapon, the “Pandora’s box“. To retrieve it, Xander Cage is recruited (Vin Diesel), extreme sports ace specializing in impossible missions. The man, believed to have been dead for some time, is actually alive and kicking and going into action.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fantastic film of 2006, by Sam Raimi, Spider-Man 3, with Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Trouble on the horizon for Spider-Man. An evil entity takes possession of his superhero costume. Thus Peter finds himself dealing with the dark side of his personality

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2014, by Gary Shore, Dracula untold, with Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper. Young Vlad, committed to defending Romania from the Turkish attack, comes into contact with a dark force that promises him victory. But it will have to pay a heavy price.

On Iris, at 21.00, the drama of 2009, by Michael Mann, Public enemy, with Johnny Depp. In 1933, robber John Dillinger cleans up bank after bank and becomes the nightmare of the FBI. But one day Special Agent Melvin Purvis comes after him.

On La5, at 21.10, the drama film of 1999, by Luis Mandoki, The words I didn’t tell you, with Kevin Costner, Paul Newman. Theresa Osborne finds a bottle on the beach containing a love letter addressed to a woman. He discovers that the author is Garret Blake and decides to meet him.

Tonight on TV on Monday 8 November, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Gary Ross, Free State Of Jones, with Matthew McConaughey. Mississippi, 1862. During the Civil War, farmer Newton Knight deserted the Confederate army and returned home, where he organized and led a popular uprising.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2019 action film, by Nikita Argunov, Coma, with Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova. After a mysterious accident, young Viktor wakes up in a strange world. He will soon discover that this new reality is based on the memories of those living in a deep coma.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 thriller film, by David Cronenberg, The promise of the murderer, with Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel. London. A 14-year-old Russian woman dies in childbirth. While searching for family members, midwife Anna encounters one of the best known Russian criminal gangs and their driver Nikolai.