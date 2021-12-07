Tonight on tv on Rai Movie the movie End of Justice, nobody is innocent with Denzel Washington. The plot – Corriere dell’Umbria





Tonight on TV, Tuesday 7 December, for the cycle The vice of cinema, at 21.10 Rai Movie (channel 24 of digital terrestrial) will propose the film to viewers End of Justice, no one is innocent. It’s the film for which Denzel Washington was nominated for both Oscars and Golden Globes in 2018, yet another important step in his amazing acting career. Directed by Dan Gilroy, talent that had already distinguished himself with the thriller The Nightcrawler Jackal, the film tells the story of the African American lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome, Roman J. Israel who has dedicated his entire life to defending the victims of real injustices.

When the law firm you work for undergoes a change of course, Roman he is also forced to deal with standard cases in which the client to defend does not always have all the reasons. In obvious moral difficulty, the man will have to decide whether to be tempted by the easy gain. Denzel Washington here is grappling with an intense character to whom he gives his proven professionalism, supported in supporting roles by Colin Farrell And Carmen Ejogo.





The film, made in 2017, two hours in duration, was successful with both audiences and critics when it landed in cinemas. It is true that Denzel Washington is now considered one of the best actors in business, but the film went beyond all expectations to obtain nominations for the Oscar and ai Golden Globe. The hand of the director Dan Gilroy positively influenced the making of the film, then the cast did the rest. Not only Denzel Washington, but also Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo And Lynda Gravatt. In short, it is undoubtedly a film to see if in recent years the opportunity has been lost in the cinema and in previous television shows.



