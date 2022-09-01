Tonight on TV: One of the best films with Vin Diesel

TMC will vroom vroom! This evening, at 9:05 p.m., TNT channel 10 is broadcasting “Fast & Furious 5”, a speedy action film directed by Justin Lin, who had already been at the helm of the 3rd and 4th installments of the franchise. In this section, fans were able to find Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in the main roles. They give the answer to a prestigious cast composed of Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Sung Kang, Ludacris and among others Matt Schulze.

Since Brian (Paul Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) freed Dom (Vin Diesel) from the hands of justice, they have had to cross many borders to escape the authorities. To regain their freedom, they are forced to mount one last shot. They assemble an elite team, bringing together the most knowledgeable pilots, aware that their only chance of being acquitted for good behavior requires a confrontation with the crooked businessman who wants them dead.

“It even borders on a masterpiece”

“Fast & Furious 5” is one of the franchise’s most popular installments. On “Allociné”*, he obtained a rating of 3.6 stars out of 5 granted by the spectators, one of the best for a film with Vin Diesel. On the press side, the blockbuster was well received. “A great 100% uninhibited action film led by Justin Lin“, for “20 minutes”. “This fifth episode kicks things up a gear: even more action, stunts and floor-to-ceiling chases“, writes “The Sunday newspaper”.The film keeps its promises. With popcorn and a lot of second degree, it even borders on the masterpiece“, underlines “L’Express”.

On the box office side, in France, 2.52 million spectators went to theaters to discover the fifth part. This is the 4th best performance in the saga since the release of the first opus in 2001. The 9th, released in 2021, had, for example, signed 2.03 million admissions. Internationally, “Fast & Furious 5” raised $626.14 million.