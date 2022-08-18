Tonight on TV: one of the darkest films in the Harry Potter saga – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: Harry, Ron and Hermione in search of the last Horcruxes.

In order to guarantee satisfactory development and a conclusion that meets fans’ expectations, the producers of the Harry Potter saga have decided to split the adaptation of the last eponymous novel into two parts. In the first, broadcast this evening on TF1, Harry, Ron and Hermione set off in search of Horcruxes.

For the first time, this film takes us outside the comforting walls of Hogwarts to follow the protagonists on the run. Increasingly isolated and vulnerable, they find themselves confronted with the outside world, which is particularly hostile. Behind the camera, David Yates, at the helm of the series since the fifth opus, adopts a more realistic style, which approaches the documentary, so as to best capture the frantic pace of the journey undertaken by the three heroes.

Darker and more adult, this penultimate chapter deserves a look for its emphasis on the psychological aspect. However, for once, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 includes its share of anthological action scenes: that of the seven Harrys in Privet Drive, the chase in the heart of London, a never-before-seen sequence in the Forbidden Forest with the Scavengers and, inevitably, the deaths of beloved characters…

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 by David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TF1 at 9:10 p.m.