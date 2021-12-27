Tonight on TV: Pan – Journey to Neverland on Premium Cinema

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, December 27, 2021, airs “Pan – Journey to the Neverland” on Premium Cinema in second evening at 23:15.

Pan – Journey to Neverland, the plot and the cast

The film, a reinterpretation of the Peter Pan story, tells of a woman who one day abandons a newborn in front of the doors of an orphanage. The woman leaves him only a pendant in the shape of a flute and a letter. For twelve years, the child named Peter, he sees nothing but the dark walls of his orphanage, until the day when, in the midst of the bombing, he is kidnapped by the pirate ship of Blackbeard and transported to Neverland.

In Blackbeard’s prison, Peter forms a surprising coalition with a young pirate, James Hook, and his goofy henchman, Sponge. The three together manage to escape and escape from the ship, unfortunately, they do not remain free for long. In fact, they are soon captured by the natives of the island and by the young woman Tiger Lily. Of all the secrets that the island still hides, will Peter be able to figure out who he really is and why he is there?

Cast: Levi Miller, Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevingne, Nonso Anozie, Kathy Burke, Adeel Akhtar, Tae-joo Na, Jack Charles, Kurt Egyiawan, Lewis MacDougall, Leni Zieglmeier

Pan – Journey to Neverland, the trailer

here is the trailer from Pan – Journey to Neverland: