Tonight on TV Saturday 18 September 2021, All the films and programs of today

Tonight on TV on Rai 1 at 8 pm. 35 Soliti ignoti – The return Intuition, observation, but also a lot of luck. That’s what tonight’s VIP competitor needs to be able to correctly match eight identities to as many characters in the studio. Tonight Amadeus’ game show (59) occupies prime time with a special date.

Tonight on TV on Rai 2 at 21.05 The Rookie “Alert Amber” The whole police department is following the case of a baby girl, kidnapped from the hospital a few hours after her birth. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion, 50) and Harper take a tour with Nolan’s teacher, Fiona Ryan, who is working on a book on police reform.

Tonight on TV on Rai Tre at 9.20 pm I restart from Raitre From the historic setting of the Sistina Theater in Rome, the second and last of the new appointments planned with Andrea Delogu and Stefano Massini (45) to talk more about theater, ranging between the different genres. Among today’s guests Sergio Castellitto, with an excerpt from his show «Zorro», and Maria Amelia Monti.

Tonight on TV on Rete 4 at 9.15 pm Agent 007 – License to kill British agent James Bond (Sean Connery, 1930-2020) is sent to Jamaica to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a colleague. With the help of the beautiful Honey (Ursula Andress) he will have to foil the plan of Doctor No (Joseph Wiseman), a mad scientist who wants to destroy the planet.

Tonight on TV on Canale 5 at 21.20 Tu si que vales Also this year Belen Rodriguez, Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni present the talents in the race. The only novelty: Giulia Stabile’s debut in an unreleased role. We find the judges Maria De Filippi, Rudy Zerbi, Gerry Scotti and Teo Mammucari with Sabrina Fenili (57) at the head of the popular jury.

Tonight on TV on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm Ferdinand Ferdinand grows up in a herd of bullfighting bulls, but, unlike his peers, he does not like violence and is constantly mocked by other bulls. So he escapes and is adopted by a floriculturist and his daughter, Nina. Once he grows up, various circumstances will lead him to the bullfighting arena …

Tonight on TV on La 7 at 9.15pm DOWNTON ABBEY (6 * st.) With Elizabeth McGovern Patmore tells Cora that Hughes doesn’t like having the wedding reception in Downton. Cora then invites the woman to a meeting with the entire Crawley family. Tom comes back with little Sybil.

Tonight on TV on TV 8 at 9.30 pm HUNTING A RED OCTOBER (Usa 1990) by John Mctiernan with Sean Connery Marko Ramius, commander of a Soviet nuclear submarine stops obeying the orders of his superiors. An American analyst manages to discover his real intentions …

Tonight on TV on Nove at 21.25 THE MYSTERIES OF ARCE – WHO KILLED SERENA? Let’s review the episode dedicated to Serena Mollicone, the 18-year-old found dead in a wood in Arce (FR) in 2001 It is suspected that the murder took place inside the Carabinieri barracks.

Tonight on TV on Mediaset 20 at 9.00 pm VANHELSING (Usa 04) by S. Sommers with Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale 19th century. The legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing arrives in Transylvania: he must help the last descendants of a gypsy family to eliminate Count Dracula.

Tonight on TV on Rai 4 at 21.20 BENT-CRIMINAL POLICE (Usa 2018) by Bobby Moresco with Karl Urban Danny, former narcotics detective, gets out of prison and ponders revenge on those who framed him and killed his colleague. But he will be forced to confront a ruthless agent …