Tonight on TV, Saturday 7 August on Rai 3 «Book Club

Tonight on TV, Saturday 7 August, will air on Rai 3 at 21:20 the film «Book Club – Anything can happen” of the 2018. First feature film directed by the US director Bill Holderman. Among the protagonists Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton And Jane Fonda. American romantic comedy written by Holderman and Erin Simms. The film was released on May 18, 2018 by Paramount Pictures.

The plot

Four women protagonists of this all-female comedy. Diane, played by Diane Keaton, has just been widowed after a happy marriage of over forty years. Vivian, despite her advanced age, has fun with men without expecting or desiring any sentimental bond. Sharon and Carolinstead, they both experience troubled marriages; the first in the process of divorce, the second in full crisis. What unites them? A deep friendship and a book club they belong to, currently focused on reading “Fifty Shades of Gray”. A choice that, in various ways, will end up upsetting their lives.

Curiosity

The film received mixed reviews from critics, but the film’s cast performances were widely praised and it was a box office success. It grossed $ 68.6 million in the United States and Canada and $ 35 million and $ 871,892 in other countries, for a worldwide total of 104.4 million, against a production budget of $ 14.1 million. In the United States and Canada, the film was released alongside Deadpool 2 and Show Dogs.

