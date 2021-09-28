Tonight on TV September 27, what to see: The bastards of Pizzofalcone or GFVIP

Tonight on TV Monday 27 September: The bastards of Pizzofalcone on Rai 1, The executioner of the night on Rai 2. Canale 5, appointment with the GFVIP

Here is the schedule for tonight Monday 27 September on the main Italian television networks. Many unmissable events in prime time:

On Rai 1 at 21.20 the fiction “The bastards of Pizzofalcone”.

On Rai 2, at 9.20 pm, the film “The executioner of the night ″, featuring: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise

The investigations of ‘‘Direct input – Oil, the lost time ”.

Tonight on TV Monday 27 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

A new episode of the “GFVIP 6”.

You are ready? #GVIP awaits you for an episode full of comparisons, surprises and… twists 😏 The appointment is in prime time on #Channel 5 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity 💥 pic.twitter.com/cQBPqbwOW9 – Big Brother (@GrandeFratello) September 27, 2021

At 9.20 pm on Italia 1 the action film will be broadcast “The Foreigner” starring: Katie Leung, Jackie Chan, Rufus Jones and Mark Tandy.

On Rete 4, on the other hand, the in-depth talk show at 21.20 “Fourth Republic”. Various types of topics concerning politics, news and current affairs will be dealt with.

What to see on La7 and TV8

At 9.15 pm on La7 the documentary will be broadcast “Eden A planet to save”.

The film will be broadcast at 9.30 pm on the digital terrestrial TV8 channel “Creed – Born to Fight”. In the cast: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Graham McTavish, Phylicia Rashad, Stephanie Damiano, Will Blagrove, Vincent Cucuzza, Juan-Pablo Veiza, Tony Devon and Anthony Bellew.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Rebel Hearts” by Ron Howard. In the cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson and Cyril Cusack.

In addition, this is the programming of some films that may be of interest on the channels: Rai Movie (The magnificent seven, 9.10 pm), Italy 2 (Free exit, 9.15 pm), La 5 (The house in the mountains – Homecoming, 9.10 pm) Heaven (The chess player, 21.20), Channel 20 (Warcraft – The Beginning, 9.10 pm) and Cine 34 (I go to Havana, 21.00).