News

Tonight on TV September 27, what to see: The bastards of Pizzofalcone or GFVIP

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tonight on TV Monday 27 September: The bastards of Pizzofalcone on Rai 1, The executioner of the night on Rai 2. Canale 5, appointment with the GFVIP

Tonight on TV

Here is the schedule for tonight Monday 27 September on the main Italian television networks. Many unmissable events in prime time:

On Rai 1 at 21.20 the fiction “The bastards of Pizzofalcone”.

On Rai 2, at 9.20 pm, the film “The executioner of the night ″, featuring: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise

The investigations of ‘‘Direct input – Oil, the lost time ”.

You might also be interested in this article-> GF Vip 6, Soleil Sorge’s move to save Nicola Pisu from elimination

Tonight on TV Monday 27 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

A new episode of the “GFVIP 6”.

At 9.20 pm on Italia 1 the action film will be broadcast “The Foreigner” starring: Katie Leung, Jackie Chan, Rufus Jones and Mark Tandy.

On Rete 4, on the other hand, the in-depth talk show at 21.20 “Fourth Republic”. Various types of topics concerning politics, news and current affairs will be dealt with.

What to see on La7 and TV8

At 9.15 pm on La7 the documentary will be broadcast “Eden A planet to save”.

The film will be broadcast at 9.30 pm on the digital terrestrial TV8 channel “Creed – Born to Fight”. In the cast: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Graham McTavish, Phylicia Rashad, Stephanie Damiano, Will Blagrove, Vincent Cucuzza, Juan-Pablo Veiza, Tony Devon and Anthony Bellew.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Rebel Hearts” by Ron Howard. In the cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson and Cyril Cusack.

You may also be interested in this article-> Earthquake in Crete, shock of magnitude 6.1

In addition, this is the programming of some films that may be of interest on the channels: Rai Movie (The magnificent seven, 9.10 pm), Italy 2 (Free exit, 9.15 pm), La 5 (The house in the mountains – Homecoming, 9.10 pm) Heaven (The chess player, 21.20), Channel 20 (Warcraft – The Beginning, 9.10 pm) and Cine 34 (I go to Havana, 21.00).


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

486
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
437
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
309
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
308
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
303
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
298
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
296
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
289
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
191
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top