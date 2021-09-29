Tonight on TV September 28, what to see: Milan-Atletico Madrid or Cartabianca

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 September, what to see: Morgane Detective brilliant on Rai 1, Cartabianca on Rai 3. Italia 1, appointment with Good or Bad

Here is the list of programs that will be broadcast tonight Tuesday 28 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1 at 21.25 the tv series’‘Morgane Detective ”.

On Rai 2 on air at 21.20 the talentshow “I want to be a Magician!”.

On Rai 3 from 21.20 the current affairs program ‘‘White paper”, conducted by Bianca Berlinguer.

You might also be interested in this article-> FIFA 22, a player will not be present in the video game: the reason is crazy

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The Champions League match between Milan and Atletico Madrid.

It’s easy enough tonight. And if you like football, then it becomes very easy. There is an incredible Champions League night, full of outstanding matches -> https://t.co/GluVPk7Ew9 pic.twitter.com/ldnmOA7cnY – Lucy Ball (@TeleConsiglio) September 28, 2021

On Italia 1 at 21.25 the program of investigations “Good or bad”.