Tonight on TV September 28, what to see: Milan-Atletico Madrid or Cartabianca

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 September, what to see: Morgane Detective brilliant on Rai 1, Cartabianca on Rai 3. Italia 1, appointment with Good or Bad
Here is the list of programs that will be broadcast tonight Tuesday 28 September on the major Italian television networks.
On Rai 1 at 21.25 the tv series’‘Morgane Detective ”.
On Rai 2 on air at 21.20 the talentshow “I want to be a Magician!”.
On Rai 3 from 21.20 the current affairs program ‘‘White paper”, conducted by Bianca Berlinguer.
Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 September, what to see on Mediaset networks
The Champions League match between Milan and Atletico Madrid.
It’s easy enough tonight. And if you like football, then it becomes very easy. There is an incredible Champions League night, full of outstanding matches -> https://t.co/GluVPk7Ew9 pic.twitter.com/ldnmOA7cnY
– Lucy Ball (@TeleConsiglio) September 28, 2021
On Italia 1 at 21.25 the program of investigations “Good or bad”.
The program will be broadcast on Rete 4 at 21.20 “Out of the core” in which we will talk about the most recent events in politics, current affairs and news. Mario Giordano leads.
What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove
On La7 at 9.15 pm the current affairs program “On Tuesday”, conducted by Giovanni Floris.
On TV8 at 9.30pm the film “Tomb rider”. In the cast: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu.
On channel Nove of the digital terrestrial air at 21.25 the film “Signals from the future” with: Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Ben Mendelsohn, Lara Robinson, Chandler Canterbury, Adrienne Pickering, Terry Camilleri and Tamara Donnellan
The film on Iris airs at 9.00 pm “Red crow you won’t have my scalp”, starring: Robert Redford, Will Geer, Allyn Ann McLerie, Delle Bolton
We also point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Rai 4 (Hotel Artemis, 21.20) and Rai Movie (The favorite, 21.10).
At 21.10 “La favorita” by Yorgos Lanthimos with Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz #ilviziodelcinema pic.twitter.com/kSP2d1nDtF
– Rai Movie (@raimovie) September 28, 2021