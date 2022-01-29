Tonight on TV: Snow White on Sky Family

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 29, 2022, airs snow-white on Sky Family in second evening at 22.45.

The events tell the story of a King who, left a widower, marries Clementianna (Julia Roberts), the most beautiful woman in the whole kingdom. Clementianna’s beauty is matched only by her perfidy and soon, she eliminates the King and usurps his throne. Now that the undisputed queen is Clementianna, the King’s daughter, Snow White (Lily Collins), is segregated in the palace as the people begin to be overtaxed. The situation appears desperate. One day, having come of age, Snow White decides to defy the orders of the queen and go out to see what the situation is in the kingdom. Along the way he runs into Prince Alcott (Armie Hammer) and his squire.

On the path to the palace they have been looted by bandits, he decides to help them and greets them, continuing on his way. The young prince arrives at the queen’s palace who, struck by her beauty, plans to marry him. Unfortunately for her, Snow White crashes into the ball, hoping to get him the help she needs to defeat Clementianna and take back the kingdom. The queen then, seeing them together, gets angry and orders her advisor to take Snow White to the forest to feed her to the beasts. Snow White is saved from that tragic end. While running away, he runs into a group of rebellious dwarves, the seven dwarves. From that moment, thanks to her new friends, Snow White will find the courage to fight against the queen with the hope of saving her people.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane, Mare Winningham, Michael Lerner, Martin Klebba, Jordan Prentice, Mark Povinelli, Danny Woodburn, Robert Emms, Joe Gnoffo, Ronald Lee Clark.

Trailer

here is the trailer from snow-white