tonight on TV the adrenaline-fueled drama with Ryan Gosling

“If you run like lightning, you crash like thunder“. The protagonist of “Like a thunder“, Yet he can’t stop. Adrenaline, emotional, poignant: tonight the film that in 2012 had impressed the audience of Toronto International Film Festival. A triple story in which the director Derek Cianfrance tackles the difficult issue of fatherhood and the responsibilities that derive from it. In “The Place Beyond the Pines“, Original title of the work, the protagonist acts for a good purpose, but joins forces with illegality.

And when the end becomes more important than the means, it is not always the happy ending that triumphs. A teaching that reminds the viewer how much the human being is corruptible in the face of necessity and how the desire for success is blind in the face of the limit. The man driven by adrenaline does not realize how this consumes time, an essential space to spend a life together with the people you love. What is most important in life? The idea of ​​being able to offer an ideal life to those around us or the ability to be there?

Plot and cast of “Come un tuono”

New York, 1977. Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling) is a motorcyclist who works as a stuntman in a show. At the end of one of his performances he receives a visit from his ex-partner Romina (Eva Mendes). A year after their greeting, the woman tells him that she is the father of her son. The news upsets the life of the young man who decides, in this way, to stay close to his new family, despite it Romina frequent Kofi (Mahershala Ali) and has no intention of welcoming him into the house. Luke gets a job in the garage with his friend Robin (Ben Mendelsohn), but the pay is not enough to support the child.

Thus he begins to commit a crime, robbing several local banks. Meanwhile the relationship with Romina improves, so much so that the woman finds herself in love with him. The closeness between the two causes a quarrel between Luke And Kofi, who is seriously injured. At this point the motorcyclist ends up in prison, but manages to get out thanks to the bail paid by his friend Robin. Once free he resumes his illegal activity, but is stopped by the policeman Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper). At this point in the story another story begins, involving two new protagonists: Jason (Dane DeHaan) And AJ (Emory Cohen), respectively the children of Luke and of Avery.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in “Come un tuono” – Photo Credits: FilmPost.it

Where to see the film with Ryan Gosling

“Like a thunder”Will be the adrenaline alternative of the first evening of Sky. The film will start at 9.15pm on channel 26 of DTT.

Marta Millauro

Follow us on

Facebook

Metropolitan Magazine

Instagram

Twitter

Adv