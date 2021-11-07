tonight on TV the cult branded Cimino with De Niro, Walken and Streep

First evening dedicated to auteur cinema tonight on Iris. At 9:00 pm the film will be broadcast “The hunter“(The Deer Hunter). The legendary 1978 film is directed by Michael Cimino, and interpreted, among others, by Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep. Considered one of the masterpieces of world cinema, the film made history for the almost striking contrast between the strong images of war and the daily life of the protagonists, captured through the calm gaze of the director at his second work.

Cimino’s drama received 9 nominations for the 1979 Academy Awards, winning 5 including the one for the best movie. Fluvial and dramatic account of the effects of the Vietnam War on a group of friends, it was a controversial success. In a highly ideologized historical period such as the seventies, around “The hunter“Numerous controversies arose, essentially for the portrayal of the Vietcong and for the Russian roulette scenes, of which there were no cases during the Vietnam War.

The critic Peter Biskind spoke of Cimino as of “Our first native fascist director, ours Leni Riefenstahl“ but Russian Roulette, as he explained Roger Ebert, is nothing more than the programmatic symbol of the film: “Everything you can believe about the game, about its deliberately causal violence, about how it affects the mental health of the men forced to play it, applies to warfare in general. It is a brilliant symbol because, in the context of this story, it makes any ideological statement about war superfluous ”.

Plot and cast of “The Hunter”

Clairton, Pennsylvania. Five friends belonging to a community of Russian immigrants lead a peaceful existence between working as factory workers in a steel mill and hunting deer and drinking in the pub, of which they share a passion. Three are about to leave for Vietnam and one of them, Steven (John Savage), the most shy and awkward, is about to marry his beloved Angela, who is secretly pregnant with another man. Michael (Robert De Niro) and Nick (Christopher Walken) love the same woman, Linda (Meryl Streep), who, due to an abusive and alcoholic father, will move into their home after their departure.

The second act of the film focuses on the horrors of war: the assaults on the villages, the imprisonment of the three, tortured and forced to the torture of the “Russian roulette”, the escape that disperses them and the hospitalization of Nick in hospital for psychic disorders.

In the third part, the psychological consequences that this journey to hell determines for the protagonists are told.

Arianna Panieri

