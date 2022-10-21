Tonight on TV: the film of the clash between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: the eighth part of the “Fast & Furious” saga.

Fifth director to join the “Fast & Furious” automotive saga, F. Gary Gray, author of Italian Stealing (with Jason Statham and Charlize Theron), A Man Apart (with Vin Diesel) or even NWA: Straight Outta Compton , realizes, with Fast & Furious 8, a super effective blockbuster.

Insanely creative stunts, jaw-dropping chases and spine-chilling twists: in other words, the momentum of the franchise is far from running out of steam!

During filming, however, rumors of tension between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel began to circulate. Initially, these are simple spades that the actors send each other on social networks.

Until the day when the headliner of the saga shoots a long video in which he explains that the arrival of The Rock from Fast & Furious 5 is only due to pressure from fans. In reality, the role of Federal Agent Luke Hobbs was intended for Tommy Lee Jones.

Things escalate to the point that the two stars refuse to share the slightest scene together, even though their characters play opposite each other in the film. According to Dwayne Johnson, however, their quarrel died down following a direct, transparent discussion, during which he understood that they had “fundamental philosophical differences on how to make a film and how to collaborate“.

In the meantime, the former wrestler has since been absent from the distribution of new opuses…

Fast & Furious 8 by F. Gary Gray with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.