Tonight on TV: the film that put Hogwarts on the map – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. This evening: the first part of a magical saga.

In 1999, Warner Bros. buys the rights to JK Rowling’s novel “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, published two years earlier, with a view to a film adaptation. Among a long list of directors – Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, Robert Zemeckis, Ivan Reitman, M. Night Shyamalan and Terry Gilliam among others – this one is entrusted to Chris Colombus (Mom, I missed the plane and his sequel, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Bicentennial Man).

With meticulous attention to detail, the latter manages to put into images the rich and magical universe imagined by JK Rowling, in particular thanks to its impressive sets, its sublime special effects and its cast. To bring the incredible Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to life, the teams mainly set up their cameras in Alnwick Castle and Gloucester Cathedral. Other scenes were also filmed at Harrow School in London, Durham Cathedral, and Christ Chruch College. As for the main performers – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson -, they very quickly prove to be up to the task in the skin of the three young protagonists.

Released shortly before Christmas 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone enchanted critics (the feature film was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Sets, Best Costumes and Best Music categories, by John Williams) and the public, bringing in 974 million dollars at the global box office.

This evening, its broadcast on TF1 is accompanied by a very special emotion, due to the death of actor Robbie Coltrane, who left us on October 14 at the age of 72. His performance as the moving half-giant Hagrid earned him a BAFTA Best Supporting Actor nomination.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by Chris Columbus with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson…

Tonight on TF1 at 9:10 p.m.