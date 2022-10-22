Tonight on TV: the film that revived the saga with Vin Diesel – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: A clash between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

In 2009, Fast and Furious 4 proved to be the most profitable installment of the franchise started eight years earlier, with 360 million dollars in worldwide revenue. Director Justin Lin then agrees to take the wheel for the next one, released in 2011. If his predecessor explored the notion of sacrifice, this one deals with freedom, always within the same family.

In order to maintain the success of the saga, the producer Neal H. Moritz actually decides to bring together all the characters, scattered over the four previous films, starting with the headliner: Vin Diesel. Absent from 2 Fast 2 Furious and only appearing on screen for a few seconds in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, the actor agrees to reprise his role.

For the first time, he gives the reply to a newcomer, Dwayne Johnson, who lends his features to his adversary, the federal agent Luke Hobbs. Their confrontation, compared to that between King Kong and Godzilla by rapper Ludacris, reaches its climax during a masterful fight scene, choreographed by stunt coordinator Mike Gunther, which took a week to film.

Thus, thanks to deeper characters, a clever storyline, spectacular chases that do not border on the overdose and a strong sense of rhythm, the famous action franchise matures. And it’s a bet more than raised since Fast and Furious 5 garners 626 million dollars in worldwide box office receipts.

Fast and Furious 5 by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.