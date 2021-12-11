Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Friday 10 December 2021

Directed by Bent Hamer. A Film with Arianit Berisha, Sany Lesmeister, Nadja Soukup, Nina Zanjani, Igor Necemer, Trond Fausa, Nina Andresen Borud, Joachim Calmeyer, Henriette Steenstrup, Gard Eidsvold, Kyrre Haugen Sydness, Reidar Sørensen, Kristine Rui Slettakken Sawbak, Sarah Sakor, Fridtjov Såheim, Morten Ilseng Risnes, Kai Remlow, Ingunn Beate Øyen, Tomas Norström. Original title: Hjem til Jul. Comedy genre – Norway, Sweden, Germany, 2010.

A modern Christmas tale taken from a selection of short stories by Norwegian Levi Henriksen, “Only Soft Presents Under the Tree”. The film tells the story of a group of people from an imaginary small town whose lives are intertwined. Among the stories are that of a man who dresses up as Santa Claus to see his ex-wife and children without being recognized, of an old alcoholic football ace who wants to go home for the holidays, of a woman who believes that the ‘married lover will finally leave his wife after Christmas, of a student who pretends that the Protestant family doesn’t celebrate Christmas to be with their pretty Muslim classmate, and of a Serbian-Albanian couple with a dark past, locked in an isolated cottage. Hamer mixes, as usual, humor and tragedy, and leaves room for hope and forgiveness.

