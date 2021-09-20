Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Friday 17 September 2021

Directed by Fabio Resinaro. A film with Lorenzo Richelmy, Luca Barbareschi, Valentina Bellè, Francesco Montanari, Armando De Razza, Iaia Forte, Alessandro Cremona, Luca Vecchi, Libero de Rienzo, Claudia Gerini. Comedy genre – Italy, 2019.

Andrea Serrano is 29 years old, he knows he is a writer, but at the moment he lives by washing the floors of a morgue: it is difficult to make sense of one’s existence when one feels like an extra in the life of others, rather than the protagonist in one’s own personal storytelling. Everything changes when Andrea publishes his first novel, “It does not end here”, and a producer, Oscar Martello, declares himself so enthusiastic about it that he wants to turn it into a film. In a Rome where “no one says what he thinks and no one does what he says”, Martello doesn’t mince his words and shows his word, alongside Andrea a director and a protagonist, Jacaranda Ponti, who happens to be the woman of dreams of the writer. Too bad that the director turns out to be a “Tarkovsky of the poor” and transforms “It does not end here” into an unwatchable film: Andrea’s career is in danger of being wrecked, as does that of the beautiful Jacaranda. Will the two be able to recover dignity, both human and professional?

