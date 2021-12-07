News

Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Monday 6 December 2021

Directed by Shane Black. A film with Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Kim Basinger, Keith David, Yaya DaCosta, Beau Knapp, Rachele Brooke Smith. Original title: The Nice Guys. Comedy genre – USA, 2016.

Los Angeles, 1977. For some time now the air has been blowing badly in the city of angels, pollution suffocates birds and crime kills stars (read). Jackson Healy and Holland March are investigating, the first warns people with his fists, the second tracks them on behalf of third parties. Clumsy investigators, Holland and Jackson ‘meet’ around the case Amelia, a young porn actress fleeing the hitmen who killed her boyfriend three days earlier, experimental director burned with his house and his films, and Misty Mountains , friend and diva like that crashed with her car down the hill. Hired by Amelia’s mother, the ‘executioner’ justice administrator, our parents soon discover that nothing is what it seems. Launched in pursuit of the baddies, they are accompanied in spite of themselves with Holly, Holland’s brilliant daughter who has no intention of waiting for dad at home.

