Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Saturday 20 November 2021

Saturday 20 November 2021 – Television

Directed by Eric Lartigau. A Film with Karin Viard, Clémence Lassalas, Céline Jorrion, Bruno Gomila, Stéphan Wojtowicz, Jérôme Kircher, Mar Sodupe, Luca Gelberg, Ilian Bergala, Roxane Duran, Louane Emera, Eric Elmosnino, François Damiens, Manuel Weber. Original title: La famille Bélier. Comedy genre – France, 2014.

Paula Bélier is sixteen and has been the interpreter and voice of her family for the same time. Because the Béliers, farmers of Normandy, are deaf. Paula, who understands and speaks, is their bridge to the world: the doctor, the veterinarian, the mayor and the customers who buy the cheeses produced by their company at the market. Paula, torn between work and high school, discovers at school that she has a voice to go far. Encouraged by her music teacher, she entered the singing competition organized by Radio France in Paris. Undecided about what to do, stay with her family or follow her vocation, Paula secretly seeks an impossible compromise. But with exaggerated talent and an (un) reasonable family, nothing is really lost.

