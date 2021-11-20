News

Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Saturday 20 November 2021

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Saturday 20 November 2021 – Television

Directed by Eric Lartigau. A Film with Karin Viard, Clémence Lassalas, Céline Jorrion, Bruno Gomila, Stéphan Wojtowicz, Jérôme Kircher, Mar Sodupe, Luca Gelberg, Ilian Bergala, Roxane Duran, Louane Emera, Eric Elmosnino, François Damiens, Manuel Weber. Original title: La famille Bélier. Comedy genre – France, 2014.

Paula Bélier is sixteen and has been the interpreter and voice of her family for the same time. Because the Béliers, farmers of Normandy, are deaf. Paula, who understands and speaks, is their bridge to the world: the doctor, the veterinarian, the mayor and the customers who buy the cheeses produced by their company at the market. Paula, torn between work and high school, discovers at school that she has a voice to go far. Encouraged by her music teacher, she entered the singing competition organized by Radio France in Paris. Undecided about what to do, stay with her family or follow her vocation, Paula secretly seeks an impossible compromise. But with exaggerated talent and an (un) reasonable family, nothing is really lost.

GO TO THE COMPLETE CARD


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardano, “Run, I closed the thieves in the house.” But the door just locked

August 27, 2021

The trailer for the documentary on Billie Eilish

October 14, 2021

Tom Cruise strongly wanted Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick

September 1, 2021

Camila Cabello, the love letter to Shawn Mendes

September 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button