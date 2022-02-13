Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Sunday 13 February 2022

Directed by Charles Martin Smith. A Film with Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tammy Gillis, Chris Bauer, Barry Watson, Farrah Aviva. Original title: A Dog’s Way Home. Adventure Genre – USA, 2019.

Bella, still small and of mixed race, is considered dangerous under the laws of the city of Denver. But the dog is instead affectionate, energetic, positive. She is able to fill the gaps of a family made up of Lucas and her mother, a very tough war veteran who, together with her son, works as a volunteer at the veterans’ hospital, from which Bella is also welcomed during the day, because she has a function. healing and therapeutic. But Bella is also a child who wants to play and occasionally runs away. On loan for a few days from relatives outside Dallas, while Lucas is looking for a house to move to another city where Bella is no longer considered “illegal”, risking being suppressed just because, aesthetically, she looks like a pit bull, the dog runs away , because he wants to go back to his friend, to his home, and embarks on a journey.

