Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Sunday 5 September 2021

Sunday 5 September 2021 – Television

Directed by Claudio Caligari. A film with Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi, Silvia D’Amico, Roberta Mattei, Alessandro Bernardini, Valentino Campitelli, Danilo Cappanelli, Manuel Rulli, Emanuela Fanelli, Giulia Greco, Claudia Ianniello, Elisabetta De Vito. Drama genre – Italy, 2015.

Ostia, 1995. Vittorio and Cesare have been friends for a lifetime, practically brothers. Grown up in a slum district of Campania of expedients, they take drugs, drink and fight with other stragglers like them. At home Cesare has a precociously aged mother who looks after a sick granddaughter whose mother died of AIDS. Vittorio, on the other hand, seems to have no one in the world, and when he meets Linda he sees in her a chance to build a normal life. He finds work and also tries to involve Cesare, who in the meantime has fallen in love with Viviana, a desperate one like him but full of desire to build a future. Will Rosencrantz and Guildenstern be able to become protagonists in their lives?

