Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Thursday 3 February 2022

Thursday 3 February 2022 – Television

Directed by Stefano Sollima. A Film with Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Catherine Keener, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Matthew Modine, Shea Whigham, Elijah Rodriguez, Howard Ferguson Jr .. Original title: Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Genre Action – USA, Italy, 2018.

Less and less profitable, drug trafficking is being converted by cartels into human trafficking. Along the Mexican border and in the midst of illegal immigrants, Islamic terrorists infiltrate and threaten the security of the United States. A suicide bombing in a Texan supermarket provokes a strong reaction from the American government which instructs agent Matt Graver to illegally wreak havoc by restoring a semblance of justice. Graver appeals once again to Alejandro, a free hitter driven by a vengeance who advantageously meets the reasons of state. Alejandro, who doesn’t care about the law, kidnaps the daughter of a powerful drug baron before becoming the object of a hunt orchestrated by the corrupt Mexican police and different criminal groups eager to get their hands on the infant.

