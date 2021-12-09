Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Thursday 9 December 2021

Directed by Andy Muschietti. A Film with James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Bill Skarsgård, Andy Bean, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis. Original title: It: Chapter Two. Horror genre – USA, 2019. VM 14

Twenty-seven years have passed since the events described in the first chapter. The boys – members of the losers club – who had faced the horror of Derry have grown up and, although intimately marked by the experience, have largely removed, rather mysteriously, what happened, trying to live, with greater or lesser success. , their own lives. Most of them have left the town. Only Mike is left to guard the area and it is he – the only one who has not forgotten – who picks up the signal that the horror is returning, once its life cycle is complete. For this reason, to fight the monster, Mike contacts his old friends and calls them back to the pact they made as kids, because only they can finish the job they started. Each of them is caught in the thick of life’s daily problems, but the lure is too strong and nothing can stop them from returning to Derry. For all but one, Stanley, who takes his own life. The others, amidst reluctance, second thoughts and fears, face It again.

